The Swiss startup presented the battery plus hydrogen idea to a Symposium this week.From ESS News Plan-B Net Zero has presented a concept that integrates battery storage and hydrogen systems for grid balancing, specifying the option as ideal for the grids in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company outlined the approach at the D-A-CH Hydrogen Symposium in Wiener Neustadt this week. The Swiss company, founded in 2023, proposes using battery energy storage systems (BESS) for short-term grid fluctuations, while making use of stored hydrogen for "seasonal storage," the company said. The concept ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...