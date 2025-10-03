BDC 2025 | Reinaldo Jeronymo, General Manager of YOFC South LATAM: AI-Powered Optical Fibre Network Driving Smarter Growth for Latin America

WUHAN, China, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadband Development Congress (BDC) São Paulo 2025, organized by the World Broadband Association (WBBA) and with sponsorship from Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), was successfully held on October 1. Reinaldo Jeronymo, General Manager for YOFC South LATAM, joined industry leaders at the event and delivered a keynote address titled "AI-Driven Fibre Network: Unlocking Smarter Growth for LATAM." In his speech, he elaborated on how YOFC is deploying advanced optical communications technologies in the era of artificial intelligence to build out AI-ready infrastructure, close the digital divide, and drive sustainable growth across Latin America.

In recent years, as demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity continues to grow, the expansion of Latin America's optical fibre networks has been instrumental in advancing digital transformation and enabling AI-driven applications. However, challenges such as complex geography, harsh rainforest conditions, significant investment requirements, and technology gaps remain key barriers to universal connectivity-limiting access to the full benefits of the region's digital economy.

Guided by its mission to "Smart Link Better Life," YOFC continues to push the boundaries of optical fibre innovation. By introducing next-generation products and solutions tailored to diverse deployment scenarios, the company is helping service providers and network operators overcome local challenges and accelerate the region's digital and intelligent evolution. Through strategic investments and forward-looking R&D, YOFC is delivering cutting-edge technologies-including G.654.E optical fibre, multi-core optical fibre, advanced multimode optical fibre, and hollow-core optical fibre-to build ultra-high speed networks with large capacity, ultra-low latency, and minimal signal loss. These technologies support applications ranging from long-haul transport networks to hyperscale data center interconnects. Among these, hollow-core optical fibre-recognized as a disruptive breakthrough in optical communication-guides light through an air core, achieving transmission speeds up to 47% faster and reducing latency by approximately 31% compared to traditional solid-core fibre. The technology is already showing strong potential in AI computing center interconnects, financial trading environments, and large-scale AI model training and inference.

Reinaldo emphasized that across Latin America, YOFC is partnering closely with major telecom operators and ecosystem partners to deliver world-class products, solutions, and technical expertise aimed at narrowing the connectivity gap. "In Mexico, YOFC is actively contributing to high-speed broadband rollout and FTTH upgrades," Reinaldo noted. "The FTTH initiative involves the deployment of approximately 150,000 kilometers of optical cable by 2028, reaching about 20 million households." He added, "In Peru, YOFC is supporting the national broadband initiative-extending high-capacity infrastructure to schools, hospitals, police stations, and remote communities. The project includes the installation of more than 8,000 kilometers of optical cable across over 4,000 locations, significantly enhancing broadband coverage and stimulating local economic growth."

"As artificial intelligence continues to transform every industry, YOFC remains focused on innovation as a catalyst for progress," Reinaldo concluded. "We are committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and scalable optical fibre technologies that empower Latin America's connected future. When AI meets fibre, LATAM unlocks infinite possibilities."

