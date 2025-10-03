Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
03.10.2025 16:42 Uhr
Envision Energy Powers Central Asia's Green Future with Landmark 1?GW Mirny Wind Project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan , Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a landmark collaboration in Kazakhstan's 1?GW Mirny Wind Farm, Kazakhstan's first and most ambitious renewable energy project to date, signing a Letter of Award (LOA) to supply 124 of its advanced 6.5?MW wind turbines. The agreement was signed during Kazakhstan Energy Week in Astana, in the presence of project partners TotalEnergies, Samruk-Energo JSC, and KazMunayGas.


Developed by Aktas Energy, a partnership between TotalEnergies, Samruk-Energo JSC, and KazMunayGas, the Mirny project exemplifies how strategic investment, technological innovation, and international cooperation can transform a nation's energy landscape. With an estimated annual output of 4?billion kWh, the project will power over one million households while preventing 3.5?million tons of CO2 emissions annually. With an integrated 300 MW / 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage System, it will also enhance grid reliability and energy security for the country to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Envision Energy was selected for its global leadership, cost-efficient solutions that make clean energy more accessible, and its strong commitment to local content and community engagement. The first turbines are expected to arrive in Kazakhstan by late 2026, with construction scheduled to begin the same year. Once completed, the project will not only reinforce Kazakhstan's energy security but also support the nation's pathway toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

"Kazakhstan is not only a vital partner of Envision Energy in the global energy transition, but also a nation with extraordinary potential to lead Central Asia toward a net-zero future," said John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Markets at Envision Energy, "The Mirny wind project stands as a landmark example of how innovation and cross-border collaboration can come together to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. With our advanced 6.5 MW turbines, localized capabilities, and renewable-powered global supply chain, we are proud to support Kazakhstan's ambition to achieve 15% renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Together with our partners, we are turning this vision into reality- bringing lasting benefits to Kazakhstan, the region, and the world."

"No nation or company can tackle climate change alone; it requires cross-border collaboration, technological excellence, and a shared vision," said Thierry Plaisant, Managing Director for TotalEnergies Renewables Kazakhstan, "With the advanced turbine technology, global expertise, and strong commitment to local content development, Envision Energy is the partner of choice for Kazakhstan's landmark wind energy project. Together with Envision, we are confident that the Mirny project will play a pivotal role in helping Kazakhstan achieve 15% renewable energy in its national energy mix by 2030, delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable clean energy while creating lasting economic and social benefits for local communities."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788535/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-powers-central-asias-green-future-with-landmark-1-gw-mirny-wind-project-in-kazakhstan-302574830.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
