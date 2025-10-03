Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:06
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,56018:30
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 16:54 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Vesuvius plc

3 October 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Collis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vesuvius plc

b)

LEI

213800ORZ521W585SY02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B82YXW83

b)

Nature of the transaction

Dividend reinvestment plan - reinvestment of Vesuvius plc dividend income in purchase of Vesuvius ordinary shares by Mark Collis.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.73

304

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

304

- Price

£3.73

- Aggregated total

£1,134

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
