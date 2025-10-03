Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025.

Forrester evaluated fourteen cognitive search providers based on their current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. Mindbreeze received recognition for its robust and secure platform, positive customer experiences, and vision for enabling enterprises to transform knowledge into an asset they can act on in real time.

Access a complimentary copy of the report from the Mindbreeze website.

In its evaluation, Forrester notes that "Mindbreeze is a great fit for enterprises that want a cognitive search platform that is both highly secure and highly flexible." The report also notes that "Mindbreeze's superior capabilities include a robust pipeline for ingesting, understanding, and contextually indexing data." Customers interviewed by Forrester further "report very positive experiences working with the Mindbreeze team when selecting and implementing the platform."

"We believe being named a Leader in this Forrester Wave with the highest score in the current offering category reflects our engagement in delivering secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions in various deployment environments to meet the requirements of our different customer use cases. Just as importantly, it pointed out our commitment to helping customers prepare for the future of agentic AI by transforming knowledge into actionable intelligence," explains Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze.

More than 2,700 of the world's largest companies are leveraging Mindbreeze InSpire as a secure and accurate AI-based search solution for proactive knowledge management.

Access "The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025" now.

The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025 evaluation classifies vendors into the categories Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders. The review assesses the most significant providers in the market and is not representative of the entire vendor landscape.

The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025 was authored by Rowan Curran and published on October 3, 2025.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003896209/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Mindbreeze

Britney Chandler

+1-312-300-6745

pr@mindbreeze.com