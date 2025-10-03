Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 17:53
208,95 Euro
+0,99 % +2,05
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
ACCESS Newswire
03.10.2025 17:38 Uhr
176 Leser
Dozens of Animal Crates Delivered Sunday for ASPCA by FedEx Ahead of Hurricane Imelda

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Crates ready for pickup in MO

It was late Thursday afternoon when FedEx received an urgent email from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) as Hurricane Imelda threatened to make landfall on the Carolina coast.

The organization requested support to get a two-pallet, 425-pound shipment of 76 animal crates from its warehouse in Missouri to a disaster response staging area in South Carolina.

In less than 15 minutes, FedEx operations responded. The shipment was scheduled and then picked up Friday. It was delivered Sunday, right on time.

The crates were needed before Imelda to accelerate safe evacuation and sheltering of unowned shelter animals in harm's way. By staging crates ahead of an expected storm, the ASPCA can rapidly move and house unowned companion animals and livestock from affected communities, helping to prevent overcrowded shelters, and ensure humane handling during transport and intake. Having the crates ready in advance also reduces critical delays once responders reach disaster zones, allowing them to quickly set up temporary holding areas and begin providing care as soon as conditions allow.

The ASPCA's disaster response efforts are a testament to the organization's commitment to animal welfare during emergencies. The ASPCA provides critical support in disaster zones across the country, including animal search and rescue, supply distribution, emergency operation management, and more. In addition to hurricanes, the ASPCA also responds to wildfires, tornadoes, and other natural and human-made disasters, ensuring that both shelter and owned animals receive the care and support they need when they are at their most vulnerable.

FedEx has provided financial and in-kind shipping services to the ASPCA for more than 10 years.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dozens-of-animal-crates-delivered-sunday-for-aspca-by-fedex-ahead-of-hurricane-imeld-1081397

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
