Regulatory News:
The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the public release and filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) of its half-year financial report to June 30, 2025.
The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group's website, in the Documentation/Financial Reports section.
About the ICAPE Group
Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €181.7 million.
