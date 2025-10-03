Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the public release and filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) of its half-year financial report to June 30, 2025.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group's website, in the Documentation/Financial Reports section.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2024, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €181.7 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003753593/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Arnaud Le Coquic

Tel: 01 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Aurélie Manavarere

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: 01 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media Relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Elisa Play

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu