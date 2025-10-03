Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Analysis by OysterLink of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reveals that U.S. porter roles have seen one of the steepest employment declines in hospitality, dropping by 52.15% between 2020 and 2024. Despite modest wage growth of 13.4%, this occupation continues to lag behind other hotel and restaurant roles in both pay progression and job outlook.





According to OysterLink's research, porter employment fell from 65,240 workers in 2020 to just 31,220 in 2024. While average annual wages rose from $32,580 to $36,960, this increase is significantly below the wage growth seen in comparable hospitality jobs such as housekeepers (+29%) and waiters (+40%). The long-term outlook also shows limited recovery, with only 1% projected growth through 2033.

"Porter positions have experienced the most dramatic decline of any major hospitality role since 2020," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "With stagnant demand and slower wage growth than the rest of the industry, this data points to a long-term shift in how hotels and venues allocate staffing resources."

Table 1. Porter Employment and Wage Trends (2020-2024)

Year Average Annual Wage Number of Employees 2020 $32,580 65,240 2021 $34,680 54,100 2022 $36,140 64,120 2023 $36,100 28,780 2024 $36,960 31,220

Why the Decline in Porter Roles Stands Out

The sharp drop in porter employment contrasts with broader trends across hospitality, where most roles have seen both rising wages and steady job growth since 2020.

Housekeepers, for example, added nearly 60,000 jobs during the same period, while hotel managers grew by 30%. By comparison, the porter role not only lost more than half its workforce but also saw slower wage gains than almost every other hotel occupation. This divergence signals a rebalancing of staffing priorities within hotels, where front-desk and housekeeping positions remain essential while porters are becoming less common.

