Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) has awarded 3 GWp of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module supply, while China South Glass has approved a $241.4 million PV glass project in Egypt.PowerChina has opened bidding for its first batch of 2025 procurement of n-type TOPCon solar modules, with a total capacity of 3 GWp. Astronergy, Risen Energy and JA Solar were among the successful bidders. All modules will be n-type TOPCon. Although PowerChina did not disclose final bid prices, industry data suggest an average range of CNY 0.68 ($0.09) to CNY 0.72/W. The company said the ...

