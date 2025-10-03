Revenue and Profit Rise: PATEO's Interim Report Shows 38.3% Gross Profit Growth

SHANGHAI, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PATEO CONNECT Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "PATEO ", stock code: 2889.HK) released its first interim report since its IPO, showing robust improvements across key financial metrics, with gross profit growing by 38.3%.

In the first half of 2025, PATEO's revenue reached RMB 10.86 billion, a year-on-year increase of 26.2%. Gross profit amounted to RMB 1.56 billion, up 38.3% year-on-year, while the gross profit margin rose by 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The growth in key indicators highlighted in PATEO's interim report is attributed to the company's successful high-end product strategy, enhanced core business capabilities, and industry-leading R&D strength.

PATEO's shipments of intelligent cockpit domain controllers increased from approximately 300,000 units in the same period last year to 400,000 units, of which 160,000 were high-end SoC domain controllers, further consolidating the company's competitive advantage in the high-end intelligent cockpit sector.

The strengthening and improvement of the company's core business capabilities resulted in two key areas of steady growth in the interim report: revenue from smart cockpit solutions reached RMB 1,039.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.9%; and revenue from connected services reached RMB 44.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 37.9%.

The interim report shows that PATEO Automotive's R&D expenditure increased by 17.4% year-on-year, and PATEO ranked first among domestic smart cockpit and connected service solution providers in terms of the number of registered invention patents. As of June 30, 2025, the company had been granted 1,785 patents, 935 of which were invention patents. During the same period, PATEO Automotive had applied for 6,088 patents, 5,026 of which were invention patents, accounting for approximately 82.6% of its total patent applications.

Coinciding with its successful listing on the Hong Kong stock market, PATEO also jointly announced with the Porsche brand a collaboration to develop a new generation of in-vehicle infotainment systems tailored for the Chinese market.

As Chairman Ying Zhenkai (also known as Ying Yilun) stated in the company's semi-annual report, "PATEO has achieved fruitful results through deepening collaboration across the upstream and downstream supply chains of its core businesses, with outstanding performance from high-end products, steady progress in overseas business, and significant growth in revenue." These steadily growing financial figures, combined with the company's clear growth trajectory and focus on the market, promise to deliver even more compelling returns to investors.

