Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 15:29
1,380 Euro
-1,43 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,66020:02
Dow Jones News
03.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

3 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         87,313 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.5181p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,326,902 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,326,902) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.5181p                       87,313

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
652             123.00          08:10:00         00355603427TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             123.20          08:10:31         00355603875TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             123.20          08:10:31         00355603876TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             123.60          08:10:31         00355603877TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.80          08:10:31         00355603878TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             123.20          08:10:32         00355603884TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             124.00          08:25:03         00355611273TRLO1     XLON 
 
873             124.60          08:39:13         00355617573TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             124.20          08:40:52         00355618441TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             124.20          08:40:52         00355618442TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             125.40          09:18:44         00355635638TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             125.40          09:18:44         00355635639TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.80          09:29:13         00355639274TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             124.60          09:48:58         00355645793TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             124.20          09:49:14         00355645941TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.20          09:49:14         00355645942TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             124.20          09:49:14         00355645943TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              124.60          09:49:14         00355645944TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.60          09:49:22         00355646071TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             124.40          10:00:44         00355653161TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.40          10:04:52         00355655789TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             124.40          10:04:52         00355655790TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.00          10:11:29         00355660600TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             124.00          10:11:29         00355660601TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              124.00          10:11:29         00355660602TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              124.00          10:11:29         00355660603TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.00          10:11:29         00355660604TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             124.00          10:36:15         00355674285TRLO1     XLON 
 
18046            124.00          10:36:15         00355674286TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             123.40          10:38:08         00355675516TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             123.60          10:40:04         00355676591TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             123.60          10:49:52         00355686375TRLO1     XLON 
 
780             123.60          10:49:52         00355686376TRLO1     XLON 
 
1984             123.80          10:59:40         00355692276TRLO1     XLON 
 
1778             124.00          11:07:58         00355692690TRLO1     XLON 
 
1041             123.60          11:07:58         00355692691TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             123.80          11:08:04         00355692693TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              123.80          11:08:04         00355692694TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              123.80          11:08:04         00355692695TRLO1     XLON 
 
1703             124.00          11:08:58         00355692716TRLO1     XLON 
 
4844             123.80          11:08:59         00355692717TRLO1     XLON 
 
3189             124.20          11:11:05         00355692748TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             124.20          11:11:05         00355692749TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             124.00          11:13:11         00355692776TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.80          11:20:38         00355692906TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             124.00          11:34:17         00355693625TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.80          12:00:00         00355694304TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              123.40          12:00:06         00355694305TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             123.40          12:00:06         00355694306TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.40          12:02:02         00355694362TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.60          12:06:52         00355694560TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.20          12:12:49         00355694793TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.80          12:19:22         00355694987TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             122.80          12:19:22         00355694988TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             122.80          12:25:19         00355695307TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             122.80          12:25:19         00355695308TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             122.80          12:25:19         00355695309TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             122.80          13:21:15         00355697443TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.60          13:25:22         00355697594TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.40          13:38:42         00355698033TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.40          13:38:42         00355698034TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.40          13:41:25         00355698074TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             122.40          13:41:25         00355698075TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             122.40          13:41:25         00355698076TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              122.40          13:41:25         00355698077TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             122.40          13:42:57         00355698112TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             122.40          13:42:57         00355698113TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             122.40          13:42:57         00355698114TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.60          13:51:36         00355698372TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.40          13:56:52         00355698541TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

639             122.40          13:58:56         00355698593TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.40          13:58:56         00355698594TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             122.20          14:00:23         00355698635TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              122.20          14:00:23         00355698636TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              122.20          14:00:23         00355698637TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.40          14:04:53         00355698842TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             122.60          14:12:57         00355699111TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             122.60          14:12:57         00355699112TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             122.80          14:21:13         00355699348TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             122.80          14:21:13         00355699349TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              122.80          14:27:06         00355699547TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.80          14:27:06         00355699548TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             122.80          14:27:06         00355699549TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.20          14:31:01         00355699780TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             123.20          14:34:08         00355699924TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             123.20          14:34:08         00355699925TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             123.20          14:38:04         00355700119TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             123.20          14:38:04         00355700120TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             123.20          14:39:36         00355700164TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              123.20          14:39:36         00355700165TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.20          14:39:36         00355700166TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             123.20          14:41:01         00355700208TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             123.20          14:41:01         00355700209TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             123.40          14:45:16         00355700387TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             123.40          14:45:16         00355700388TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              123.40          14:45:35         00355700423TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             123.40          14:45:55         00355700434TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              123.60          14:46:33         00355700490TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          14:46:33         00355700491TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.60          14:54:39         00355701142TRLO1     XLON 
 
1863             123.40          14:54:39         00355701143TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             123.60          14:54:39         00355701144TRLO1     XLON 
 
1262             123.60          14:54:39         00355701145TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             123.60          14:54:39         00355701146TRLO1     XLON 
 
1863             123.40          14:54:39         00355701147TRLO1     XLON 
 
1266             123.20          14:54:41         00355701149TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.20          14:57:55         00355701228TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.00          15:00:00         00355701308TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.80          15:00:54         00355701366TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             122.60          15:06:15         00355701666TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             122.60          15:06:15         00355701667TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             122.60          15:18:47         00355702426TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             123.40          15:59:54         00355704535TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             123.40          15:59:54         00355704536TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             123.20          16:00:39         00355704570TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.00          16:00:39         00355704571TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             123.00          16:00:39         00355704572TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.80          16:01:16         00355704598TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             122.80          16:01:16         00355704599TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             122.80          16:01:16         00355704600TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             122.80          16:01:16         00355704601TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             122.60          16:08:58         00355705020TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             122.60          16:09:30         00355705058TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             122.60          16:10:24         00355705121TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              122.60          16:10:29         00355705123TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              122.60          16:10:29         00355705124TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              122.60          16:10:29         00355705125TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             122.60          16:10:40         00355705135TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             122.80          16:15:13         00355705496TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             122.80          16:15:13         00355705497TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              122.80          16:15:13         00355705498TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             122.80          16:15:13         00355705499TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              122.80          16:15:21         00355705520TRLO1     XLON 
 
886             122.80          16:16:04         00355705557TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             122.60          16:16:04         00355705558TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             122.40          16:17:58         00355705730TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             122.40          16:17:58         00355705731TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             122.40          16:17:58         00355705732TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              123.20          16:18:30         00355705788TRLO1     XLON 
 
991             122.80          16:19:05         00355705815TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             122.80          16:19:05         00355705816TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             122.60          16:19:51         00355705865TRLO1     XLON 
 
730             122.60          16:19:51         00355705866TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404141 
EQS News ID:  2208134 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208134&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
