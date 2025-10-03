DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 87,313 Highest price paid per share: 125.40p Lowest price paid per share: 122.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.5181p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,326,902 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,326,902) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.5181p 87,313

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 652 123.00 08:10:00 00355603427TRLO1 XLON 520 123.20 08:10:31 00355603875TRLO1 XLON 127 123.20 08:10:31 00355603876TRLO1 XLON 178 123.60 08:10:31 00355603877TRLO1 XLON 596 123.80 08:10:31 00355603878TRLO1 XLON 621 123.20 08:10:32 00355603884TRLO1 XLON 611 124.00 08:25:03 00355611273TRLO1 XLON 873 124.60 08:39:13 00355617573TRLO1 XLON 451 124.20 08:40:52 00355618441TRLO1 XLON 202 124.20 08:40:52 00355618442TRLO1 XLON 571 125.40 09:18:44 00355635638TRLO1 XLON 140 125.40 09:18:44 00355635639TRLO1 XLON 649 124.80 09:29:13 00355639274TRLO1 XLON 646 124.60 09:48:58 00355645793TRLO1 XLON 128 124.20 09:49:14 00355645941TRLO1 XLON 1 124.20 09:49:14 00355645942TRLO1 XLON 119 124.20 09:49:14 00355645943TRLO1 XLON 83 124.60 09:49:14 00355645944TRLO1 XLON 66 124.60 09:49:22 00355646071TRLO1 XLON 605 124.40 10:00:44 00355653161TRLO1 XLON 200 124.40 10:04:52 00355655789TRLO1 XLON 163 124.40 10:04:52 00355655790TRLO1 XLON 61 124.00 10:11:29 00355660600TRLO1 XLON 120 124.00 10:11:29 00355660601TRLO1 XLON 20 124.00 10:11:29 00355660602TRLO1 XLON 20 124.00 10:11:29 00355660603TRLO1 XLON 61 124.00 10:11:29 00355660604TRLO1 XLON 645 124.00 10:36:15 00355674285TRLO1 XLON 18046 124.00 10:36:15 00355674286TRLO1 XLON 1239 123.40 10:38:08 00355675516TRLO1 XLON 663 123.60 10:40:04 00355676591TRLO1 XLON 132 123.60 10:49:52 00355686375TRLO1 XLON 780 123.60 10:49:52 00355686376TRLO1 XLON 1984 123.80 10:59:40 00355692276TRLO1 XLON 1778 124.00 11:07:58 00355692690TRLO1 XLON 1041 123.60 11:07:58 00355692691TRLO1 XLON 447 123.80 11:08:04 00355692693TRLO1 XLON 4 123.80 11:08:04 00355692694TRLO1 XLON 57 123.80 11:08:04 00355692695TRLO1 XLON 1703 124.00 11:08:58 00355692716TRLO1 XLON 4844 123.80 11:08:59 00355692717TRLO1 XLON 3189 124.20 11:11:05 00355692748TRLO1 XLON 638 124.20 11:11:05 00355692749TRLO1 XLON 645 124.00 11:13:11 00355692776TRLO1 XLON 612 123.80 11:20:38 00355692906TRLO1 XLON 641 124.00 11:34:17 00355693625TRLO1 XLON 659 123.80 12:00:00 00355694304TRLO1 XLON 63 123.40 12:00:06 00355694305TRLO1 XLON 544 123.40 12:00:06 00355694306TRLO1 XLON 641 123.40 12:02:02 00355694362TRLO1 XLON 634 123.60 12:06:52 00355694560TRLO1 XLON 651 123.20 12:12:49 00355694793TRLO1 XLON 61 122.80 12:19:22 00355694987TRLO1 XLON 596 122.80 12:19:22 00355694988TRLO1 XLON 167 122.80 12:25:19 00355695307TRLO1 XLON 333 122.80 12:25:19 00355695308TRLO1 XLON 106 122.80 12:25:19 00355695309TRLO1 XLON 663 122.80 13:21:15 00355697443TRLO1 XLON 612 122.60 13:25:22 00355697594TRLO1 XLON 61 122.40 13:38:42 00355698033TRLO1 XLON 61 122.40 13:38:42 00355698034TRLO1 XLON 61 122.40 13:41:25 00355698074TRLO1 XLON 127 122.40 13:41:25 00355698075TRLO1 XLON 146 122.40 13:41:25 00355698076TRLO1 XLON 6 122.40 13:41:25 00355698077TRLO1 XLON 180 122.40 13:42:57 00355698112TRLO1 XLON 122 122.40 13:42:57 00355698113TRLO1 XLON 334 122.40 13:42:57 00355698114TRLO1 XLON 651 122.60 13:51:36 00355698372TRLO1 XLON 640 122.40 13:56:52 00355698541TRLO1 XLON 639 122.40 13:58:56 00355698593TRLO1 XLON 640 122.40 13:58:56 00355698594TRLO1 XLON 150 122.20 14:00:23 00355698635TRLO1 XLON 19 122.20 14:00:23 00355698636TRLO1 XLON 42 122.20 14:00:23 00355698637TRLO1 XLON 640 122.40 14:04:53 00355698842TRLO1 XLON 359 122.60 14:12:57 00355699111TRLO1 XLON 289 122.60 14:12:57 00355699112TRLO1 XLON 508 122.80 14:21:13 00355699348TRLO1 XLON 142 122.80 14:21:13 00355699349TRLO1 XLON 82 122.80 14:27:06 00355699547TRLO1 XLON 61 122.80 14:27:06 00355699548TRLO1 XLON 379 122.80 14:27:06 00355699549TRLO1 XLON 641 123.20 14:31:01 00355699780TRLO1 XLON 507 123.20 14:34:08 00355699924TRLO1 XLON 132 123.20 14:34:08 00355699925TRLO1 XLON 112 123.20 14:38:04 00355700119TRLO1 XLON 527 123.20 14:38:04 00355700120TRLO1 XLON 382 123.20 14:39:36 00355700164TRLO1 XLON 62 123.20 14:39:36 00355700165TRLO1 XLON 200 123.20 14:39:36 00355700166TRLO1 XLON 354 123.20 14:41:01 00355700208TRLO1 XLON 286 123.20 14:41:01 00355700209TRLO1 XLON 604 123.40 14:45:16 00355700387TRLO1 XLON 604 123.40 14:45:16 00355700388TRLO1 XLON 9 123.40 14:45:35 00355700423TRLO1 XLON 163 123.40 14:45:55 00355700434TRLO1 XLON 77 123.60 14:46:33 00355700490TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 14:46:33 00355700491TRLO1 XLON 607 123.60 14:54:39 00355701142TRLO1 XLON 1863 123.40 14:54:39 00355701143TRLO1 XLON 396 123.60 14:54:39 00355701144TRLO1 XLON 1262 123.60 14:54:39 00355701145TRLO1 XLON 112 123.60 14:54:39 00355701146TRLO1 XLON 1863 123.40 14:54:39 00355701147TRLO1 XLON 1266 123.20 14:54:41 00355701149TRLO1 XLON 641 123.20 14:57:55 00355701228TRLO1 XLON 615 123.00 15:00:00 00355701308TRLO1 XLON 662 122.80 15:00:54 00355701366TRLO1 XLON 173 122.60 15:06:15 00355701666TRLO1 XLON 436 122.60 15:06:15 00355701667TRLO1 XLON 663 122.60 15:18:47 00355702426TRLO1 XLON 125 123.40 15:59:54 00355704535TRLO1 XLON 413 123.40 15:59:54 00355704536TRLO1 XLON 609 123.20 16:00:39 00355704570TRLO1 XLON 653 123.00 16:00:39 00355704571TRLO1 XLON 652 123.00 16:00:39 00355704572TRLO1 XLON 1 122.80 16:01:16 00355704598TRLO1 XLON 361 122.80 16:01:16 00355704599TRLO1 XLON 291 122.80 16:01:16 00355704600TRLO1 XLON 652 122.80 16:01:16 00355704601TRLO1 XLON 222 122.60 16:08:58 00355705020TRLO1 XLON 135 122.60 16:09:30 00355705058TRLO1 XLON 531 122.60 16:10:24 00355705121TRLO1 XLON 75 122.60 16:10:29 00355705123TRLO1 XLON 3 122.60 16:10:29 00355705124TRLO1 XLON 61 122.60 16:10:29 00355705125TRLO1 XLON 122 122.60 16:10:40 00355705135TRLO1 XLON 763 122.80 16:15:13 00355705496TRLO1 XLON 605 122.80 16:15:13 00355705497TRLO1 XLON 36 122.80 16:15:13 00355705498TRLO1 XLON 516 122.80 16:15:13 00355705499TRLO1 XLON 63 122.80 16:15:21 00355705520TRLO1 XLON 886 122.80 16:16:04 00355705557TRLO1 XLON 606 122.60 16:16:04 00355705558TRLO1 XLON 276 122.40 16:17:58 00355705730TRLO1 XLON 380 122.40 16:17:58 00355705731TRLO1 XLON 655 122.40 16:17:58 00355705732TRLO1 XLON 6 123.20 16:18:30 00355705788TRLO1 XLON 991 122.80 16:19:05 00355705815TRLO1 XLON 303 122.80 16:19:05 00355705816TRLO1 XLON 531 122.60 16:19:51 00355705865TRLO1 XLON 730 122.60 16:19:51 00355705866TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

