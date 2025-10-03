TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Issue of Equity

03 October 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Amendment: Issue of Equity Announcement - Correction of issue price and consideration

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, wishes to correct the price and consideration stated in its announcement issued at 16:31 on 03 October regarding the issue of 1,000,000 ordinary shares.

The correct issue price per share is 114.22 pence (previously stated as 113.90 pence per), and the total consideration raised before costs and expenses is £ 1,142,200.00 (previously stated as £1,139,000.00)

All other details remain unchanged. Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 778,286,661 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

