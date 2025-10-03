Leo Cancer Care Plans to Integrate TibaRay Linacs into Future Grace Photon Therapy Platform

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Cancer Care announced that it has placed orders for TibaRay's advanced linear accelerators (linacs), which will be evaluated as an upgrade option to the company's Grace photon therapy platform, currently in research and development.

The integration of TibaRay's high-efficiency linac technology will be studied as part of Grace's development program. TibaRay's accelerators are designed to deliver higher dose rates than conventional systems, opening the possibility for new treatment paradigms such as FLASH radiotherapy, while also offering a more compact footprint that aligns well with Leo Cancer Care's upright treatment approach.

Leo Cancer Care CEO Stephen Towe said: "The development of Grace represents years of work to explore the potential of upright radiotherapy. Incorporating TibaRay's linac technology into this research gives us the opportunity to evaluate higher dose delivery and further refine the platform for the future."

"For decades, linear accelerator technology has remained largely unchanged," said Thinh Tran, CEO of TibaRay. "With Galactica, we've completely reimagined performance. By combining our breakthrough dose rate and design with Leo Cancer Care's innovative Grace system, we aim to support the continued development of radiation therapy technologies and explore new possibilities for patient care."

The companies will now enter the next phase of their product roadmap, testing and research. This development will also be advanced through the Upright Photon Alliance, a global research collaboration formed by Leo Cancer Care in October 2024, consisting of 5 global health networks.

Please note that the Grace solution is not commercially available and is presented for research and discussion purposes only.

