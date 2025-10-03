Bravent Teams Up With Industry Giants To Create Florida's Tech Future

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Industry leaders gathered at a Bravent event in Miami, where discussions focused on the practical application of innovation driven by Artificial Intelligence for Florida businesses. Partnerships with corporations and universities support Bravent's goal of improving local business performance and strengthening South Florida's hub of innovation.



Photo Courtesy of Bravent

Bravent , a global technology company with offices across the Americas, Middle East, and Europe, continues to develop its presence in Florida through strategic collaborations with major partners. Now firmly established in the region, Bravent seeks to strengthen its role as a driver of business solutions, bringing together technology providers, businesses, and educational institutions to advance South Florida as a regional hub for innovation.

At its recent AI Happy Hour in Miami, Bravent hosted business leaders, academic representatives, and regional organizations for conversations centered on the practical AI applications of advanced computing in everyday business. Distinguished speakers included Nico Abelenda, Senior Partner Technology Strategist at Microsoft, and Mario López, CIO at Bravent, who discussed digital transformation as a real catalyst for regional growth. Attendees from companies such as Microsoft, Miami Beacon Council, Miami Dade College, added to the broad exchange of ideas, illustrating the value of collaboration. The setting fostered dialogue around solutions designed for manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and retail, highlighting opportunities in Florida's diverse economy.

Bravent's reputation for collaborating with leading brands stems from a track record of partnerships with organizations such as John Deere, Ferrovial, Avangrid, Burger King, Arauco or Ooredoo and many others. Through hands-on teamwork with these companies, Bravent delivers reliable innovative solutions to solve process challenges and simplify decision-making. The company's long-term clients have emphasized the consistency and clarity delivered across a wide range of projects in international settings.

As a recognized Microsoft Global Partner, Bravent has earned specialized industry awards for leadership in innovation and project delivery. Florida partnership strategy uses a global network while maintaining a strong local foundation. Bravent's alliances, including with Miami Beacon Council and Miami Dade College, support an interconnected regional approach, helping clients respond to emerging trends.

With each new project, Bravent focuses on clear communication, close listening, and steady support. The Miami event showcased the company's drive to encourage new discussion and practical opportunities in business technology. Bravent remains committed to building lasting relationships and bringing measurable solutions to clients across Florida's growing technology sector.

About Bravent

Bravent is a global technology partner specializing in digital business solutions across multiple sectors, with headquarters in Spain and offices in the Americas, Middle East, and Europe. Already established in the US and Florida, Bravent is positioned as a recognized player in the region with strong local connections. The company is a Microsoft Global Partner and has received specialization awards in Artificial Intelligence, along with honors for leadership in advanced projects from the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP). Bravent has delivered over 200 projects, holds more than 100 Microsoft certifications, and maintains a strong record of client satisfaction, serving 150+ organizations worldwide with a client retention rate above 90 percent.

