LogoTags, the USA's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company and Part of a Fourth-Generation Family Business, Sponsors Race Medals to Run for the Stripes 5K and 1 Mile Event

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags (www.logotags.com ), is proud to support the 14th annual Run For The Stripes 5k and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk. This event will take place on November 8, 2025, at The Philadelphia Zoo. Last year, the event attracted 1,015 participants and raised over $85,000. Founded in 2012, Run For The Stripes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes. The organization's mission has been to build a supportive community, increase awareness, and raise funds to conduct further research for those affected by Neuroendocrine Cancer.

LogoTags' is the leader in custom metal products with a focus on custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains and more. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins along with custom race medals can be created in any shape, size and finish with no set up charges, and LogoTags offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs, free of charge.

Working with Run For The Stripes, LogoTags has carefully created a custom race medal to be given to recognize top finishers and participants of the race. "We are proud to design these custom race medals for Run For The Stripes, supporting their important efforts toward Neuroendocrine Cancer research. We have several art teams that can bring any design to life. Customers can send us any art, drawings, files, images, logos, pictures, wording, etc., and our art teams will make a mockup at no cost and no obligation. We like to say, no art, no problem!" explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

Lori Canzanese, Vice President and Race Director Run for the Stripes expressed her excitement in advance of the event: "Run for the Stripes is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising research funds, awareness, and creating community for Neuroendocrine patients. LogoTags is a valued partner, supporting our organization by providing medals we use to acknowledge participants in many categories at our 5k event. We appreciate their prompt service and personal approach to all customer interactions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with LogoTags in the years to come."

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures millions of feet of chain per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-time production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

The mission of Run for The Stripes is to raise awareness and research funds for Neuroendocrine Cancers with all proceeds used for NET (neuroendocrine tumor) research at the Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania. Interested in participating in the Run for The Stripes? Sign up here.

