Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Firestone Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FV.H) (FSE: F5V1) ("Firestone" or the "Company") is providing an update to shareholders regarding the potential impact of the ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Strike") on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders, in connection with the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for October 23, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The Company has delivered the information circular, notice of meeting and related proxy materials (together, the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements, but as a result of the Strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials are not delivered to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and are available on the Company's website at www.firestoneventures.com. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

Registered shareholders who do not receive their Meeting Materials are encouraged to contact the Company's transfer agent at 1-800-564-6253 in order to obtain their proxy form and vote their shares prior to the Meeting . Shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm should contact their intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting. The deadline for voting by proxy is 11:00am EST on October 21, 2025.

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. Management continues to review potential acquisition as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone to expand their asset base.

Information on Firestone is available at www.firestoneventures.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Firestone. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Firestone's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Firestone or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Firestone, Firestone provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Firestone's company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in Firestone's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Firestone believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Firestone disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

