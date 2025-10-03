Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on September 12, 2025, subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has issued 4,400,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $704,000. The Company is pleased to advise that Mr. Robert Kopple, through KF Business Ventures LP by Kopple Financial Inc., subscribed for 3 million units of the Private Placement. Eric Muscinski, the Company's largest shareholder subscribed for 700,000 units.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company, commented: "I would like to thank Bob Kopple and Eric Muschinski for their significant support in this financing. To them, and to all of our shareholders, we thank you for your continuing support."

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.22 at any time before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 3, 2029, being the fourth anniversary of the date of issuance.

No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

The Company expects to use the proceeds received from the Offering for work programs on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring February 4, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information

SOURCE: Phenom Resources Corp.