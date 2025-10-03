Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 20:46 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Asian, Himalayan And Tribal Art - The Prince Collection

E-Sale Online: Saturday, 11 October, 1:00 p.m. BST

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present "Fine Asian, Himalayan and Tribal Art - The Prince Collection" opening on Saturday, 11 October at 1:00 p.m. BST. This extraordinary sale highlights a selection of antiquities representing the artistic and cultural traditions of Asia, South America, Western Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Each lot will be meticulously handled by Apollo's dedicated white-glove packing team, with secure in-house shipping offered to clients worldwide. Payments are welcome in USD, GBP, and EUR.

Auction Highlights

Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Asian, Himalayan And Tribal Art - The Prince Collection - Snippet

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Lot 1077 - Set of Twelve Zodiac Animals of the Tang Dynasty

Lot 1106 - Gandharan Stone Panel Depicting Procession Scene
This carved stone frieze comes from the Gandhara region, a crossroads of artistic traditions that flourished between the 1st and 5th centuries AD. While much of Gandharan art focuses on depictions of the Buddha, this procession scene likely formed part of a larger narrative panel. Friezes of this kind were widely used as architectural decoration, illustrating the rich blending of Indian, Persian, and Greco-Roman influences that defined Gandharan art.
View lot

Lot 1222 - Songye Kifwebe Mask
Originating from the Congo River basin, Kifwebe masks embody mystical power and social authority. Distinguished by their striated surfaces and bold sculptural features, these masks were used in ceremonies among the Songye people as emissaries of chiefs and guardians of esoteric knowledge. Male and female masks can be distinguished by their form and colour, with the male masks often representing authority, aggression, and secret society rites.
View lot

Lot 1247 - Rennell Island Ritual Fish Hook
Ritual hooks of this type were used by priests of Rennell Island, in the Solomon Islands, to invoke the gods before fishing. These objects were considered highly taboo and imbued with spiritual significance. More than utilitarian tools, they served as ceremonial instruments connecting human communities with the divine powers of the sea.
View lot

Lot 1127 - Indian Bronze Figure of Dancing Shiva

Auction Details

The Fine Asian, Himalayan and Tribal Art - The Prince Collection E-Sale will take place Saturday, 11 October 2025, live online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

For full catalogue details, to register to bid, or to arrange further assistance, please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com or call (+44) 7424 994167.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.