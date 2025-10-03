New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - With businesses seeing up to 9,900% ROI for every $1 spent on user experience in 2025, design has become one of the most powerful growth levers available.

"Great design today is measured by outcomes, not just aesthetics," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush.

"User experience is now directly tied to business growth. When every $1 invested can return up to 9,900%, design stops being a cosmetic choice and becomes a strategic driver."

Oliveira added that successful agencies prioritize both form and function, creating digital experiences that capture attention, keep customers engaged, and turn that engagement into revenue.

To help businesses drive long-term growth, DesignRush has spotlighted the top web design companies that turn websites into revenue engines. These teams create seamless user journeys, intuitive navigation, and cohesive design systems that connect brand storytelling with measurable business results.

Here are the best web design agencies in October 2025:

UX team

Location: Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, USA

Industries: Financial Services, Consumer Packaged Goods / Food & Beverage, Legal Services, Health & Wellness, Retail / B2C

Website: uxteam.com

Project Highlight: UX Team designed a bond quoting application for Morgan Stanley that streamlined the request-for-quote process for sales reps and bond traders on the trading room floor. Through extensive user shadowing, interviews, and iterative prototyping, the team created a clean, intuitive interface with fast messaging and built-in notifications that replace the use of disparate spreadsheets and shouting across the floor. The solution not only improved communication and sped up decision-making, but most importantly, it captured all quote request data in a centralized system for data mining and proactive sales opportunities.

Webarty Digital Agency

Location: Paço de Arcos, 2770-004, Portugal

Industries: Hospitality & Food Services, Beauty & Personal Care, Professional Services, eCommerce

Website: webarty.org

Sultan Enterprise

Location: Dhaka 1214, Bangladesh

Industries: eCommerce, Domain & Hosting Registration, SEO optimization, On-Demand IT Solutions

Website: sultanee.com

Raul's Web Studio

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Industries: Restaurants & Food Services, eCommerce / Online Retail, Professional Services, Personal Brands / Creatives

Website: raulwebstudio.com

Creasions

Location: Plano, Texas, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Real Estate, healthcare and Education, Finance & Insurance, Technology & Software

Website: creasions.com

Kiwi Web Design

Location: Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021, New Zealand

Industries: Tradies, eCommerce, Small Businesses

Website: kiwiwebdesign.co.nz

Creative Blue

Location: Plaza West, San Jose, CA

Industries: VC's & Startups, Established Brands

Website: creativeblue.agency

BlackRevo

Location: Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Industries: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Education, Finance & Insurance,Technology & Software

Website: blackrevo.com

GeniqSoft

Location: Hollywood, Florida, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Food & Beverage, Technology

Website: geniqsoft.com

Metrix UK

Location: Solihull, West Midlands

Industries: Web Design & Development, SEO, PPC, AI Integration, Digital Marketing Services

Website: metrixmedia.co.uk

QualiFirst Media

Location: Mtwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Industries: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design and Development, Corporate Identity

Website: qualifirstmedia.com

RGV SEO Service

Location: McAllen, Texas, USA

Industries: Local SEO, Web Design, GMB Optimization

Website: rgvseoservice.com

Isadora Digital Agency

Location: Manhattan Beach, California, USA

Industries:

Website: isadoradigitalagency.com

DevOcean

Location: Vinnytsia, 21012, Ukraine

Industries: Consumer Brands, SaaS and Enterprise Technology, Real Estate and Homebuilding, Financial Services, Education and Workforce Development, Media and Enterprise Platforms

Website: devocean.pro

Digitalzooks LLC

Location: Boulder, Colorado, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Technology & Media, Nonprofit & Religious Organizations

Website: digitalzooks.com

Excellent Presence

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

Industries: Nonprofit Organizations, Consultancies

Website: excellentpresence.com

Clear Copper

Location: Perth, 6155, Australia

Industries: Small Businesses, Nonprofit Organizations

Website: clearcopper.com.au

Black5 Studio

Location: Schechen, 83135, Germany

Industries: Small Businesses, Service Providers

Website: black5.de

Pro Construct Digital

Location: Stansbury Park, Utah, USA

Industries: Construction & Landscaping, Professional Services, Photography & Creative Arts, eCommerce & Retail

Website: proconstructdigital.com

Morningstar Digital Landlords

Location: Hidalgo, Texas, USA

Industries: Real Estate, Small Businesses, Service Providers

Website: morningstardigitallandlords.com

WebRocket Club

Location: Langley, V2Y 4J3, Canada

Industries: Home Services, Local Businesses, eCommerce

Website: https://webrocket.club

BYKP Website Design

Location: Dunsborough, 6281, Australia

Industries: Hospitality & Tourism, Retail & eCommerce, Health & Wellness,Professional Services

Website: bykp.com.au

Target Local Marketing

Location: Park City, Utah, USA

Industries: Professional Services, Health & Wellness, Hospitality

Website: targetlocalmarketing.com

Brandon Barish

Location: Perkasie, Pennsylvania, USA

Industries: Manufacturing & Industrial, Retail & Hospitality, Professional Services

Website: brandonbarish.com

Rudram Technology Solutions LLP

Location: Moshi, Pune, India

Industries: Education & E-Learning, Agriculture & Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Higher Education & Academic Institutions

Website: rudramtech.in

Binome

Location: Madrid, Spain

Industries: Architecture & Real Estate, Nonprofits & Social Causes, Construction & Design

Website: binome.xyz

Endevo Digital

Location: Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Industries: Education, healthcare, Retail, Technology

Website: endevodigital.com

HighonRank Expert Shopify Website Design Agency | WooCommerce Website Design Services | SEO Services London UK

Location: North Shields, England

Industries: eCommerce, & Retail, Health & Wellness, Beauty & Cosmetics

Website: highonrank.co.uk

SERVKH

Location: Los Angeles, California, USA

Industries: Small and Medium Enterprises, eCommerce, Professional Services

Website: servkh.com

Aryuna Digital Agency

Location: Chorrillos, Lima, 15054, Peru

Industries: eCommerce, Corporate Businesses, Lead Generation, Digital Marketing

Website: aryuna.online

Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

