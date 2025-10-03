LifeRx.md Broadens Offerings With NAD(+) and Methylene Blue Therapies, Strengthening Its Role in Metabolic and Cellular Health

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / LifeRx.md, a leading telehealth and clinical platform for metabolic wellness, today announced the expansion of its services to include NAD? therapy and methylene blue protocols, effective September 2025.

This move broadens LifeRx.md's leadership in GLP-1 and GIP metabolic programs by offering patients additional options for cellular health, energy optimization, and longevity support all under clinician supervision.

Comprehensive and Patient-Centered Expansion

With the launch of NAD? and methylene blue therapies, LifeRx.md is furthering its commitment to delivering highly individualized, evidence-based care. Each patient who seeks these therapies will first undergo a thorough medical screening and assessment, ensuring proper eligibility under medical supervision. This process includes a complete health history review, clinical metrics evaluation, and one-on-one consultation with a licensed clinician.

Following the assessment, patients will enter a structured program designed specifically for their unique health profile. LifeRx.md's clinicians will prescribe dosing protocols that are tailored to the patient's goals and physiology, with a strong emphasis on sustainable outcomes. Unlike generalized wellness offerings, these new therapies are introduced only after a medical professional confirms their appropriateness for the individual.

LifeRx.md is also reinforcing its promise of clinical oversight throughout the patient journey. Each therapy plan comes with scheduled follow-up appointments, structured tracking of progress, and continuous monitoring to ensure optimal results. Patients can expect direct engagement with their assigned clinician, adjustments to their care plan as needed, and transparent communication at every stage of treatment.

True to its philosophy of accessibility, LifeRx.md is offering these advanced therapies without insurance requirements, long-term contracts, or hidden commitments. This model allows patients to make informed decisions about their health while receiving medically supervised programs that are clear, affordable, and easy to navigate.

"Adding NAD? and methylene blue to our care portfolio represents the next step in patient-centered innovation," said Nic Sementas, Chief Advocacy Officer of LifeRx.md. "We remain committed to expanding therapeutic access while ensuring medically-supervised care. Every addition we make to our platform is designed to provide patients with trusted, science-driven solutions that improve quality of life."

LifeRx.md is a telehealth and clinical platform delivering medically supervised metabolic and cellular care. The company specializes in evidence-based treatment programs, clinician oversight, and ongoing medical monitoring. With a focus on transparency and accessibility, LifeRx.md removes insurance barriers and avoids long-term contracts, empowering patients to take control of their health.

