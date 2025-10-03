San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (Thiogenesis or the Company) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disulfides that drive the production of critically important intracellular antioxidants and other therapeutic compounds to treat unmet pediatric diseases, announces the extension of its investor relations agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (Consultant) for a further 3-month term ending December 31, 2025. The original agreement was due to expire on September 30, 2025 (see the Company's news release dated September 27, 2024).

Under the extension, the Consultant shall be paid $5,000 per month for an aggregate cash consideration of $15,000. No securities are being issued in connection with the extension. All other terms of the original agreement shall remain in full force and effect and unamended. The services to be provided by the Consultant include social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination and other related investor relations services.

The Company and the Consultant act at arm's length, and the Consultant has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The extension and its terms are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, such as cysteamine, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS") a cleared IND for a Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum ("LSS") and is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial in pediatric MASH.

