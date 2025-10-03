Anzeige
03.10.2025
Cando Rail & Terminals Adds Multi-Purpose Rail Terminal in Texas to Network

Acquisition of Houston, TX, terminal expands Cando's coast-to-coast network into the Gulf Coast of the United States, providing a beachhead to support significant expansion plans

Supports both existing and new shipper-customers, as well as existing and new Class I railroad partnerships

Represents Cando's third acquisition in the last two years, a critical pillar of Cando's ongoing growth strategy

WINNIPEG, MB AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Cando Rail & Terminals "Cando"), one of North America's largest owners and operators of first and last mile rail infrastructure, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the rail terminal and associated operations (the "Cando Channelview Terminal") of Texas Deepwater Partners ("Texas Deepwater"), a joint venture project formed by USD Group LLC and Pinto Realty Partners to develop a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. The Cando Channelview Terminal is a first-class, private railcar storage, staging, and transload terminal with existing capacity of 900 railcars, surplus real estate for future growth, and connects to the BNSF Railway, CPKC, and Union Pacific Railroad networks through the Port Terminal Railroad Association ("PTRA").

Cando Channelview Terminal in Texas

Cando Channelview Terminal in Texas

"We are very pleased to add our first terminal in the United States to our network of terminals," says Brian Cornick, President & CEO of Cando. "The Cando Channelview Terminal is a multi-customer, multi-purpose railcar storage, staging, and transload terminal strategically located on the north side of the Houston Ship Channel, serving many of the world's largest petrochemical producers. This asset is right down the middle of the fairway for Cando, and we look forward to engaging with the PTRA, existing customers, and new customers to enhance their supply chains and expand the terminal. In addition, we are excited to be the exclusive rail partner to Texas Deepwater and support its plans to further develop the site."

The acquisition of Cando's newest terminal in Houston, TX, marks the company's third terminal acquisition in the last two years. "After many years focused on organic growth, Cando has built a demonstrated track record of executing and integrating strategic acquisitions to enhance our network across North America," says Cornick. "Cando plans to continue investing organically and inorganically in critical rail infrastructure to support shipper-customers and Class I partners. Cando is uniquely positioned with world-class operations, a corporate culture obsessed with safety & customer experience, multi-decade partnerships, and an in-house design & engineering team, combined with an investment-grade balance sheet and significant access to capital."

With the acquisition, Cando's network will have the capacity to store and stage more than 13,000 railcars. On closing of the transaction, the company will own and operate 15 rail terminals and one short line railway, in addition to providing rail operations at more than 50 customer locations.

The transaction, which is subject to certain conditions and customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in Q4 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cando Rail & Terminals

Cando Rail & Terminals is North America's leading provider of specialized rail operating services and terminal infrastructure that allow industrial shippers to optimize their supply chains and connect to Class I railways by leveraging Cando's operating capabilities and network of owned multi-purpose rail terminals. The company provides a wide range of rail services including short line operations, industrial switching, material handling, terminal & transload services, railcar staging, train assembly, and related services.

Contact Information

Julie Pomehichuk
Director, Marketing, Communications & Community Engagement
julie.pomehichuk@candorail.com

.

SOURCE: Cando Rail & Terminals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/cando-rail-and-terminals-adds-multi-purpose-rail-terminal-in-texas-to-network-1081579

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
