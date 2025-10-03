Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") has announced that due to increasing requirements of his other public company positions, Mr. Dale Verran has resigned as a director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. Mr. Verran has also agreed to continue supporting and contributing to the Company by accepting the position of Technical Advisor.

"On behalf of Antler Gold, I'd like to thank Dale for his guidance and expertise which have been invaluable to the Company over the years. We wish him continued success and appreciate we will continue the ability to access his significant technical expertise as it pertains to African geology and projects," commented Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Antler Gold and contribute to the Company's progress over the years. While my professional commitments now require greater focus elsewhere, I look forward to continuing to support Antler as a Technical Advisor," commented Mr. Verran.

The Company has recently commenced a strategic review to ensure its portfolio and activities are aligned with its long-term objective to create shareholder value. This process includes evaluating its existing projects and strategy while continuing to assess new opportunities.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Southern Africa. The Company continues to assess its current portfolio and new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, which generates short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to upside generated from the discovery process.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Antler and its subsidiaries. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

