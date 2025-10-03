Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Credo Resources Inc. ("Credo" or the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada, some shareholders may have experienced a delay in receiving the materials for the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Credo shareholders. The Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 by way of virtual meeting.

The Information Circular and other Meeting materials will be available on our Transfer Agent, Marrelli Trust Company's website https://marrellitrust.ca/2025/10/03/credo/ as of October 3, 2025, and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. Meeting materials are also available upon request by phone at 1-844-682-5888 (toll-free within North America), or can be accessed online on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as of October 3, 2025.

Registered shareholders who wish to vote at the Meeting by proxy may contact Marrelli Trust Company, info@marrellitrust.ca or by fax 416-360-7812 to obtain their control number, and can vote online at www.voteproxy.ca.

Beneficial holders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received their information should contact their broker representative for instructions on how to vote.

