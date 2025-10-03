Ørsted A/S: Notification of manager's transaction

DJ Notification of manager's transaction

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of manager's transaction 03-Oct-2025 / 22:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.10.2025 22:44:49 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions Notification of manager's transaction Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to pre-emptive rights in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/ or persons closely associated with them. See the transaction of Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Trond Westlie in the attached PDF document. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Frederik Høj Rühne +45 99 55 72 77 freho@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachments . Orsted CA no. 22 2025.pdf . Trond Westlie_notification_03102025.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 404149 EQS News ID: 2208170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2025 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)