The International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE Prague to Explore Hotel Management, Wellness, and Brand Leadership with Global Sponsors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) will soon welcome luxury hospitality leaders from across Europe and beyond to INSPIRE Europe, November 12-13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague. This 15th edition of INSPIRE will feature 60+ speakers and 300+ attendees, delivering two days of insights, networking, and solutions for the year ahead.
Spotlight on Key Sessions
Among the highlights in Prague:
- Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth
- Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe
- Ina Plunien, Vice President, Cedar Capital Partners
- Nicolas Horky, Partner, Head of Hotel Transactions CEE & SEE, Cushman & Wakefield
- David Anderson, President, Aimbridge EMEA
- Moderator: Alexandra Dumoulin, Director, HVS
- For Goodness Sake. Relax!
- Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World
- In-Depth Interview with Tom Rowntree
- VP Global Luxury Brands - Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, and Vignette Collection, IHG
- Exploring the evolution of luxury brand storytelling and guest experience.
- VP Global Luxury Brands - Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, and Vignette Collection, IHG
Sponsors Driving Innovation
INSPIRE is made possible by the support of leading partners who bring expertise and thought leadership to the stage.
- Ecolab will lead a panel on Sustainability in Luxury Hospitality.
- Avendra International will present Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times.
- WorldHotels will join the conversation with Building Iconic Luxury Brands in the Digital Age: Strategies for the Next Generation of Luxury Hospitality.
Additional sponsors across both conferences include Honeywell, Encore, WorldVue, ADA Cosmetics, Nutrafi, Matrix, Berkshire Hospitality, and many more.
A Global Platform for Luxury Hospitality
INSPIRE Europe in Prague sets the stage for ILHA's 16th Annual INSPIRE USA Conference, held December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas with 1,000+ attendees and 100+ speakers. Together, the two forums create the most influential B2B gathering for hoteliers, asset managers, investors, and developers worldwide.
Register Today
Tier three is almost sold out!
- Prague (Nov 12-13, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/eu
- Las Vegas (Dec 10-11, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/us
About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)
The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.
