Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 04.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 23:30 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE Prague to Explore Hotel Management, Wellness, and Brand Leadership with Global Sponsors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) will soon welcome luxury hospitality leaders from across Europe and beyond to INSPIRE Europe, November 12-13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank in Prague. This 15th edition of INSPIRE will feature 60+ speakers and 300+ attendees, delivering two days of insights, networking, and solutions for the year ahead.

ILHA logo

Spotlight on Key Sessions

Among the highlights in Prague:

  • Third-Party Hotel Management: Investment, Agility, and Growth
    • Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, MGallery, Emblems Global & Luxe Europe
    • Ina Plunien, Vice President, Cedar Capital Partners
    • Nicolas Horky, Partner, Head of Hotel Transactions CEE & SEE, Cushman & Wakefield
    • David Anderson, President, Aimbridge EMEA
    • Moderator: Alexandra Dumoulin, Director, HVS
  • For Goodness Sake. Relax!
    • Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World
  • In-Depth Interview with Tom Rowntree
    • VP Global Luxury Brands - Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, and Vignette Collection, IHG
    • Exploring the evolution of luxury brand storytelling and guest experience.

Sponsors Driving Innovation

INSPIRE is made possible by the support of leading partners who bring expertise and thought leadership to the stage.

  • Ecolab will lead a panel on Sustainability in Luxury Hospitality.
  • Avendra International will present Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times.
  • WorldHotels will join the conversation with Building Iconic Luxury Brands in the Digital Age: Strategies for the Next Generation of Luxury Hospitality.

Additional sponsors across both conferences include Honeywell, Encore, WorldVue, ADA Cosmetics, Nutrafi, Matrix, Berkshire Hospitality, and many more.

A Global Platform for Luxury Hospitality

INSPIRE Europe in Prague sets the stage for ILHA's 16th Annual INSPIRE USA Conference, held December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas with 1,000+ attendees and 100+ speakers. Together, the two forums create the most influential B2B gathering for hoteliers, asset managers, investors, and developers worldwide.

Register Today

Tier three is almost sold out!

  • Prague (Nov 12-13, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/eu
  • Las Vegas (Dec 10-11, 2025): inspire.ilha.org/us

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)
The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595059/ILHA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-international-luxury-hotel-associations-inspire-prague-to-explore-hotel-management-wellness-and-brand-leadership-with-global-sponsors-302575092.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.