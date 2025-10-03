Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Besra Gold Inc. (Company) hereby advises that it intends to hold its 2025 annual general and special meeting (Meeting) on Tuesday, 16 December 2025 (Australian time) and Monday, 15 December 2025 (Canadian time).

The Record Date for the Meeting is 4 November 2025 (please refer to the attached Computershare notice).

Items of business at the Meeting will include, inter alia, the re-election of directors.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, the closing date for receipt of nominations from any person wishing to be considered for election as a director at the Meeting is 16 November 2025 (Australian time).

Accordingly, any nominations must be received at the Company's corporate office (Level 3, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia 6000) no later than 16 November 2025.

The Company will announce further details regarding the Meeting, including the time and location, in a separate notice of meeting, which will be provided to security holders in due course. The notice of meeting will also be available on ASX's Company Announcements Platform.

Authorised for release by the Board

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.