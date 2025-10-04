The Crypto Lawyers, PLLC: The Crypto Lawyers PLLC Seeks Recovery of Stolen Funds for More Than One Hundred Scam Victims in Unprecedented Asset Forfeiture Proceedings in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / The Crypto Lawyers PLLC has filed claims on behalf of more than one hundred victims of cryptocurrency confidence scams in federal forfeiture proceedings involving more than $225 million in seized digital assets. The filings seek the return of over $70 million stolen from victims and laundered through the same network of accounts identified in the government's complaint. The firm is joined in the case by co-counsel Greenberg Traurig LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.

On June 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that federal agents had seized approximately 225,364,961 USDT, worth more than $225 million, from accounts used to launder the proceeds of the fraud. In filing its forfeiture complaint, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro stated that her office was "taking a leading role in the fight against crypto-confidence scams, partnering with law enforcement throughout the country to seize and forfeit stolen funds and rip them from the hands of foreign criminals, all with the eye toward making victims whole."

The DOJ reported that investigators traced approximately $19 million to sixty victims but acknowledged that many more could not be identified. The Crypto Lawyers has since identified more than one hundred victims, nearly double the number recognized in the government's filing, whose combined losses exceed $70 million beyond those set forth in the complaint. By bringing these additional victims forward, The Crypto Lawyers looks forward to working with the government to ensure they are made whole.

"The Crypto Lawyers has long been at the forefront of efforts to recover stolen cryptocurrency for scam victims. Our clients' assets have been painstakingly traced to the funds now under seizure, and they have waited patiently for the opportunity to be made whole. We are grateful for the Department of Justice's work in securing these assets and look forward to seeing them returned to the victims," said Rafael Yakobi, Managing Partner of The Crypto Lawyers and lead counsel to the victims.

This unprecedented case highlights the scale of harm caused by organized crypto scams and the importance of ensuring that victims are not left behind.

"This case is not only about recovering stolen funds, it is about restoring dignity and recognition to victims who have endured tremendous loss. For too long, many of these individuals had little hope that their voices would be heard. By identifying over one hundred victims whose assets were laundered through this network, the firm is helping ensure they are not overlooked, but instead given a meaningful chance to be made whole. This represents an important step toward justice in the face of widespread and organized fraud," said Agustin M. Barbara of The Crypto Lawyers and also lead counsel to the victims.

