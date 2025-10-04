2026 New Tour Schedule Announced with GCT Finals Set to be Held in Saint Louis

Grandmaster (GM) Fabiano Caruana representing the United States captured the 2025 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Finals title in São Paulo, Brazil, securing victory during the Tour's milestone 10th anniversary season. The event, held September 28-October 3, marked the first time the Finals concluded in South America, providing a dramatic stage for the knockout battle among the top four players.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003474077/en/

US Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana, 2025 Grand Chess Tour Champion, pictured following his victory in Brazil

"The final game had its own share of drama, but I hope the fans got enjoyment from watching the action," said Caruana. "It's an honor to win the 2025 GCT. It's so prestigious and difficult, especially in match play. I'm thrilled I was able to win this year's Finals."

2025 GCT FINALS RESULTS

Caruana stormed back, winning three games in a row to claim the title. This win is even more impressive because he also commanded wins in both the 2025 Saint Louis Rapid Blitz and Sinquefield Cup, earning his second overall GCT title. The complete results are as follows:

POSITION NAME COUNTRY PRIZE MONEY 1 GM Fabiano Caruana USA $150,000 2 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave FRA $100,000 3 GM Levon Aronian USA $60,000 4 GM Praggnanandhaa R. IND $40,000

"Congratulations to GM Fabiano Caruana on winning this year's GCT," said Rex Sinquefield, co-founder of the Saint Louis Chess Club. "Saint Louis was proud to host two exciting legs of the Tour, and we can't wait to welcome the chess world back next year in our newly expanded club."

"Congratulations to GM Fabiano Caruana on winning the GCT 2025 Finals, and to all players for their incredible performances. For us, helping bring the Tour to São Paulo was a unique opportunity to boost chess in the region. We hope it inspires people of all ages and backgrounds to play chess more, dream big, and achieve greatness," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Superbet Foundation.

Visit the Saint Louis Chess Club YouTube channel to rewatch all of the exciting tournament action and view Caruana's winner's interview.

2025 GCT FINAL STANDINGS

As a leading global circuit of international chess tournaments, the 2025 GCT featured the world's best players, including nine full-tour participants and wildcard entrants such as World Chess Champions Magnus Carlsen, current World Chess Champion GM Gukesh Dommaraju, and 2024 GCT champion GM Alireza Firouzja. Players competed across five international events in Croatia, Poland, Romania, and the United States for a total prize fund of $1.6 million. The two classical tournaments offered $350,000 each, while the rapid and blitz events carried $175,000 per tournament. The top four finishers from the regular season then advanced to the GCT Finals knockout matches, competing for an additional $350,000.

The prize fund was provided by the 2025 GCT major sponsors, Superbet Foundation and Saint Louis Chess Club, both non-profit organizations supporting chess education and promoting the game worldwide.

Overall standings for the 2025 GCT include:

POSITION NAME COUNTRY PRIZE MONEY 1 GM Fabiano Caruana USA $289,167 2 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave FRA $244,500 3 GM Levon Aronian USA $169,125 4 GM Praggnanandhaa R. IND $218,334 5 GM Wesley So USA $139,792 6 GM Alireza Firouzja FRA $113,167 7 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov UZB $67,500 8 GM Gukesh Dommaraju IND $68,625 9 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda POL $59,333

"GCT proudly celebrated the culmination of its first decade with the Finals in São Paulo, Brazil marking the Tour's debut in Latin America. This landmark event not only showcased world-class competition but also symbolized the global growth of chess and the enduring success of the Tour," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the GCT. "With the first decade complete, the GCT begins a new chapter, looking ahead to the next ten years of growth, innovation and world-class events for players and fans around the globe."

2026 GCT Schedule Announced

Returning in 2026, the GCT promises even more excitement and exceptional chess from the world's top players. The highly anticipated 2026 tour schedule includes the return of the Finals, this time debuting in the U.S. Chess Capital of Saint Louis at the newly expanded Saint Louis Chess Club:

Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland: May 3-10 in Warsaw, Poland

in Warsaw, Poland Superbet Chess Classic Romania: May 12-24 in Bucharest, Romania

in Bucharest, Romania SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia: June 29-July 6 in Zagreb, Croatia

in Zagreb, Croatia Saint Louis Rapid Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and GCT Finals: July 29-August 28 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

* Includes arrival and departure dates

Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the Grand Chess Tour and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures. Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit saintlouischessclub.org.

Superbet Foundation

The Superbet Foundation, a non-profit organization, is responsible for coordinating the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Superbet Group. Their goal is to support the advancement of health, education, and sports initiatives, with a special emphasis on promoting the game of chess and its myriad benefits within all the communities they serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003474077/en/

Contacts:

GCT Public Relations

Email: press@grandchesstour.org