Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission granted its non-objection to the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of the Company involving an affiliate (the "Purchaser") of Sagard Private Equity Canada LP ("Sagard"). The Arrangement is anticipated to close as soon as reasonably practicable and around mid-October, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions. Under the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a cash consideration of C$2.23 per Share in cash (the "Consideration"), other than certain Shares held by certain Shareholders who entered into equity rollover agreements with the Purchaser. The Consideration implies an equity value for the Company of approximately C$126.8M.

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular of Lorne Park dated July 14, 2025 (the "Information Circular") and letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"). A copy of the Information Circular and other meeting materials can be found on the Company's website at www.lpcp.ca or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Registered shareholders who have not already done so must complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s) / DRS advice(s) representing their Shares and any other required documents and instruments, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Letter of Transmittal in order to receive the Consideration for their Shares.

Lorne Park also announced that its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether"), and certain individuals employed by Bellwether have reached a final settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that resolves the OSC's review regarding certain past deficiencies in Bellwether's "know your client" process and obligations related to specified trading activities.

"We are pleased to have resolved these matters and look forward to moving ahead with the support of Sagard," said Robert Sewell, CEO of Lorne Park. "Important steps have been taken over the last few years to enhance the compliance system, and we are committed to continuing this progress. In connection with the settlement, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Carlo Pannella as the new ultimate designated person and chief executive officer and Alan Fustey as the new interim chief compliance officer of Bellwether."

The Settlement Agreement is available on the OSC's website at www.osc.ca.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on global dividend growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes global equity and fixed income strategies as well as alternative strategies focused on private credit and global real estate and infrastructure. Bellwether Investment Management Inc. is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the completion of the Arrangement and the satisfaction of closing conditions with respect thereto. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

