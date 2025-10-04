Anzeige
TrustlyR Expands "Verified Voices," Adding Rolling Enrollment and Value Playbooks for Revenue & Trust

Program expansion introduces monthly cohorts, creator-brief upgrades, and value playbooks that help new businesses, companies under new management, and rebranding teams accelerate trust, discovery, and conversion.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / TrustlyR announced an expansion of Verified Voices, moving from a limited pilot to rolling enrollment over the coming months. The creator-led program aligns first-party review requests with real-experience content so businesses can earn authentic, customer-verified reviews, strengthen social proof, and convert more visitors into buyers - without pay-for-stars, incentives, or review gating.

  • Rolling enrollment: New brand and creator cohorts open monthly to meet demand, prioritizing multi-location and service-led businesses.

  • Creator briefs 2.0: Clear, outcome-focused briefs that tie content to real product/service experiences and conspicuous disclosures.

  • First-party request upgrades: Templates for post-purchase or service-completion outreach (email/QR/SMS) to all customers - no cherry-picking.

  • Value playbooks: Industry-specific guidance to translate fresh, authentic reviews into discoverability (Google Business Profile), click-through, and on-site conversion-the levers that drive revenue.

"Expansion is about scale with integrity," said Jordan Ellis, General Manager at TrustlyR. "Verified Voices helps teams unlock the two things that move revenue: credible proof and consistent visibility. Our focus remains the same-no incentives, no gating, clear disclosures - so growth doesn't compromise trust."

Who benefits most

  • New businesses with few reviews: Early momentum matters. A steady cadence of recent, experience-based reviews makes listings look active and reduces buyer hesitation-improving click-through and lead volume. Site examples highlight outcomes such as higher CTR and conversion lifts from disciplined review and content workflows.

  • Businesses under new management: Fresh reviews that reference current service quality help reset perception and separate today's operation from legacy issues - supporting revenue recovery and staff morale.

  • Rebrands and relaunches: New names and visuals need trust continuity. Creator-led explanations of "what's changed" plus verified customer feedback help preserve rank, restore social proof, and maintain funnel performance.

Client success spotlights (select, anonymized)

  • Local services (multi-site): Standardized service-completion prompts + creator coverage sustained a higher pace of new, customer-verified reviews and improved Google Business Profile visibility.

  • Hospitality: Experience-based creator content produced fresher review recency, improving booking-stage confidence.

  • Healthcare & wellness: QR flows reduced friction to share feedback right after appointments, strengthening social proof across locations.

Availability: Verified Voices remains available today for a limited cohort; broader enrollment will roll out in the coming months.
Apply / Learn more: trustlyr.com/support

About TrustlyR

TrustlyR helps businesses and creators facilitate genuine customer feedback through compliant review-request workflows, disclosure guidance, and transparency reporting. The company's mission is to elevate real voices and build long-term trust. Learn more at trustlyr.com.

Media Contact

Mathew Schwartz, Marketing Manager, TrustlyR
mathew.schwartz@trustlyr.com
trustlyr.com

SOURCE: TrustlyR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trustlyr-expands-%22verified-voices-%22-adding-rolling-enrollment-an-1081658

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
