New materials and services empower customers to accelerate design innovations, meet complex performance requirements, and advance sustainability goals

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, will unveil a powerful combination of new digital services, advanced materials, and expanded capabilities at the K Show, held October 8-15 in Düsseldorf, Germany. With a focus on customer-centric innovation, Celanese is reinforcing its position as the preferred solution provider across multiple industries including automotive, electronics, medical, consumer, and industrial.

K Show Attendees Can Meet Celanese in Hall 6/D02

AI-Powered Innovation: ChemilleDigital Assistant (askchemille.com)

A standout innovation from Celanese is the enhanced Chemille Digital Assistant-an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and accelerate material selection for customers. By intelligently analyzing product properties, application needs, and essential certifications, Chemille Digital Assistant delivers tailored recommendations that streamline decision making and improve project outcomes.

This next-generation tool empowers designers and engineers with predictive insights and customized guidance, transforming how they access and apply product data during planning and development. With its intuitive interface and advanced analytics, Chemille Digital Assistant helps identify solutions, save time, and potentially lower development costs.

"With the global launch of new features for Chemille Digital Assistant, plus demonstrations of new specialty materials, Celanese is showcasing how we develop unique solutions and design the future together with our customers," said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials, at Celanese.

Visitors to the Celanese stand can experience the Chemille Digital Assistant live and discover how it simplifies and speeds up material selection. The platform offers multiple intuitive search pathways, including data by performance properties, applications, and competitive grade offsets, making it easier than ever to find the ideal material. Beyond material selection, the Chemille Digital Assistant serves as a comprehensive resource hub.

With its latest release, the Chemille Digital Assistant now provides direct and easy access to essential documents, including:

Material Cards, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) declarations, carbon footprint statements

Regulatory information such as IMDS, REACH, RoHS and PFAS-free declarations

One of the Chemille Digital Assistant standout features is its 24/5 live chat support, staffed by real engineers -- not bots--ensuring expert guidance is always available.

New Materials and Solutions Across Multiple Industries

Celanese will feature multiple solutions for manufacturers around the world, including:

Automotive

Hostaform POM XAP 3 ultra low emission grade supporting lower emissions in the automotive industry, which goes beyond the standards set by leading European and Asian automotive manufacturers.

ultra low emission grade supporting lower emissions in the automotive industry, which goes beyond the standards set by leading European and Asian automotive manufacturers. Hytrel TPC 8808 blow moldable grade designed with high heat stability and excellent fatigue and grease resistance to replace cross-linked rubber materials in demanding applications like propeller shaft boots.

blow moldable grade designed with high heat stability and excellent fatigue and grease resistance to replace cross-linked rubber materials in demanding applications like propeller shaft boots. Santoprene TPV 121-25W228 designed for foamed dynamic weather seals to offer uniform foam structure, superior mechanical properties, and predictable sealing performance compared to foamed EPDM profiles.

designed for foamed dynamic weather seals to offer uniform foam structure, superior mechanical properties, and predictable sealing performance compared to foamed EPDM profiles. GUR UHMW-PE 402M13 higher molecular weight, offering superior pin puncture strength and balanced processability for 5µm separators in electric vehicles to enhance battery safety and performance for next-generation lithium-ion battery separators (LiBs) technology.

higher molecular weight, offering superior pin puncture strength and balanced processability for 5µm separators in electric vehicles to enhance battery safety and performance for next-generation lithium-ion battery separators (LiBs) technology. Fortron PPS FX75T1 R provides a flawless surface finish, enhanced mechanical strength, and excellent heat and chemical resistance for high pressure pipes and cooling tubes in Electric Vehicles.

Future Connectivity

Santoprene Halogen Free Flame-Retardant (HFFR) TPV Offers halogen free flame retardancy and capable of meeting UL94 V0 and UL1581 VW-1 standards; provides excellent durability and electrical properties for dynamic cable applications.

Free Flame-Retardant (HFFR) Offers halogen free flame retardancy and capable of meeting UL94 V0 and UL1581 VW-1 standards; provides excellent durability and electrical properties for dynamic cable applications. Zytel PA FR70G30V0NH a halogen free, flame-retardant PA 6,6 offering UL94 V0 down to 0.4 mm and high thermal stability to ensure more reliable parts with low corrosion and deposits.

a halogen free, flame-retardant PA 6,6 offering UL94 V0 down to 0.4 mm and high thermal stability to ensure more reliable parts with low corrosion and deposits. Zytel PA FE170073 low density PA 6,6 solution to deliver high flow, strength, stability, chemical resistance, and Laser Enhanced Plating compatibility (LEP) for smaller, lighter, yet robust consumer electronics.

low density PA 6,6 solution to deliver high flow, strength, stability, chemical resistance, and Laser Enhanced Plating compatibility (LEP) for smaller, lighter, yet robust consumer electronics. Crastin PBT SK9230 SLW9230 laser transparent grades for actuator and sensor housing applications, offering high laser transparency, low warpage, and good hydrolysis performance.

Consumer

Hytrel TPC HTR9009 an improved solution to meet the demands for weight reduction and improved rebound in midsoles of sports shoes.

an improved solution to meet the demands for weight reduction and improved rebound in midsoles of sports shoes. Vectra MT LCP 5350 designed for high-performance microneedles to enable precise molding, uniform drug delivery, and high-density arrays, while improving yield and reducing costs, ideal for transdermal drug delivery devices

designed for high-performance microneedles to enable precise molding, uniform drug delivery, and high-density arrays, while improving yield and reducing costs, ideal for transdermal drug delivery devices GUR UHMW-PE - Free from added PFAS, for use as a PTFE replacement in various applications such as medical molded parts, lubricants, films, membranes, tapes, lithium-ion batteries, and wear-resistant surfaces.

SustainableSolutions

Low Carbon POM ECO-C: ISCC CFC certified methanol source Certified in the Americas, available to ship globally Offering unprecedented Product Carbon Footprint Reduction at industrial scale. POM ECO-C offers a low carbon solution without tradeoffs; retaining high stiffness, thermal stability, sliding properties, and chemical and wear resistance.

New ECO-B: Bio Content Formulations with bio-based content made from renewable feedstocks for Zytel HTN and Zytel PA solutions maintain identical quality and performance to enable direct replacement.

Launch of Forton PPS ECO-R: Recycled Content Produced from post-industrial or post-consumer recycled feedstocks, via a mass' balance approach, enabling a drop-in replacement, with strict quality standards (ISCC PLUS certified).



Expanded Capabilities to Differentiate Our Service

NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) Lab Provides comprehensive, one stop NVH analysis, including high damping materials, design and simulation expertise, advanced material characterization, and application testing. We have developed enhanced hemi-anechoic and reverberation chambers that provide industry unique vibration, acoustic and durability testing capability.

Atomic Force Microscopy with Nano-IR (AFM-IR) AFM-IR combines spectroscopy, imaging, and chemical mapping to reveal nanoscale material chemistry. It accelerates failure analysis testing and improves product performance, working across pellets, parts, emulsions, and films with unmatched precision in detecting surface defects, filler dispersion, phase morphology, and chemical degradation.

Full Application Development: From concept to physical part-powered by AI. Celanese empowers innovation by transforming customer ideas into validated solutions through: Digital Design of Experiments to accelerate material development when a new material is required. AI-driven models predict complex material behavior without the delays of traditional physical testing. Rapid prototyping and physical part validation accelerates delivery of reliable real-world data. As a full-solution provider, Celanese delivers speed, precision, and confidence, helping customers bring cutting edge products to market faster.



Collaboration Across the Value Chain

Celanese partners with companies across the value chain in support of our customers' projects. Examples of this cooperative spirit will be on display during the K Show at the stands of leading machinery manufacturers.

Trelleborg, a leading automotive tier supplier will partner with Celanese on our booth to introduce a shift from traditional chloroprene rubber (CR) to Hytrel thermoplastic elastomer (TPC), which enables a complete redesign of the sealing boot.

thermoplastic elastomer (TPC), which enables a complete redesign of the sealing boot. Maillefer (Stand 16/B19), a leader in extrusion machinery, is highlighting its work with Celanese to replace thermoset rubber with Santoprene TPV in dynamic and semi-dynamic weather seals for the automotive and building industries.

TPV in dynamic and semi-dynamic weather seals for the automotive and building industries. Kingsteel (Stand 13/B93), manufacturer of processing machinery for foamed applications, will be highlighting the use of foamable Hytrel TPC for footwear applications.

TPC for footwear applications. Arburg (Stand 13/A13) will be injection molding electrical connectors made from Frianyl PA in a tool from Phoenix Contact.

PA in a tool from Phoenix Contact. Ossberger (Stand 14/A04) will be injection blow molding air spring gaiters made of Santoprene TPV on its new DSE5-30 machine. The machine, designed for manufacturing large boots and bellows, is being introduced at the K Show.

Enhanced Customer Collaboration through Improved Performance and Global Support

"With the introduction of the AI-powered Chemille Digital Assistant and multiple high-performance materials at this year's K Show, we continue to demonstrate the combinatorial power of innovation and collaboration in accelerating our customers' success in addressing the design opportunities of the future," added Todd Elliott. "These new services and solutions highlight the innovative capabilities and expertise in our team to solve our customers' most significant challenges."

K Show attendees are very welcome at the Celanese stand in Hall 6/D02.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2024 net sales of $10.3 billion.

