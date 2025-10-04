TECO Electric & Machinery Co.: TECO Debuts at Busworld 2025 with Oil-Cooled Hair-Pin EV Powertrain, Teams Up with BRIST in Europe

Anzeige
04.10.2025
TECO Debuts at Busworld 2025 with Oil-Cooled Hair-Pin EV Powertrain, Teams Up with BRIST in Europe

BRUSSELS, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE1504) has partnered with Italy's renowned axle manufacturer BRIST to debut integrated e-axle solutions at Busworld Brussels on October 4, marking a bold step into the European commercial EV market.


"Facing the global wave of transportation electrification, TECO continues to invest in innovative powertrain and charging solutions to accelerate low-carbon mobility. Through our collaboration with BRIST, we aim to strengthen TECO's visibility and competitiveness in Europe," said TECO Chairman Morris Li. BRIST Managing Director Gungor Oduncu added: "By combining TECO's advanced hair-pin oil-cooled motor and inverter technologies with our driveline expertise, we can deliver superior e-axle solutions while leveraging both companies' sales networks to expand our presence in Europe and beyond."

TECO and BRIST unveiled two tailor-made e-axle modules for electric buses, designed to support different chassis configurations. With a Parallel-Shaft E-Axle & Wheel-Side E-Axle system suitable for both high-floor and low-floor buses, the solutions meet diverse commercial vehicle needs. TECO noted that the integrated e-axle can be applied across multiple platforms, helping automakers cut costs and speed time-to-market. Beyond lowering mechanical losses, the e-axle also reduces weight and noise, addressing OEMs' challenges around space and capacity while improving EV performance-a clear trend for future electrification.

TECO also showcased its industry-leading third-generation oil-cooled hair-pin motor technology, delivering peak efficiency over 97.5% with up to 250 kW power and 580 Nm torque. Weighing under 62 kg including the oil pump and cooling system, it achieves power density 3-4 times higher than conventional direct drive motors, reaching 4.1 kW/kg. This "small size, big power" breakthrough extends applications from large e-buses to light commercial and off-road vehicles, opening new opportunities.

BRIST, an expert in commercial vehicle driveline systems, provides customizations to adapt e-axle variants for diverse needs. With its established sales network and loyal customer base across Europe, BRIST adds critical reach to the partnership.

TECO is accelerating its global EV footprint with third-generation hair-pin motor technology acquired through EVK Motor. In Taiwan, TECO holds 80% of the e-bus powertrain market; in North America, it targets e-bus and e-truck customers with a new Texas charging station assembly line; and in India, with mass production set for year-end. Leveraging Busworld as a launchpad and its partnership with BRIST, TECO is expanding into Europe-including Germany and Italy-while building a comprehensive EV ecosystem worldwide.

TECO https://www.teco.com.tw/en
Brist https://bristaxle.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788438/BRIST___Busworld_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teco-debuts-at-busworld-2025-with-oil-cooled-hair-pin-ev-powertrain-teams-up-with-brist-in-europe-302574725.html

