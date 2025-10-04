POWER QUEEN: Power Queen LiFePO4 Battery Autumn Promotion: 10 Years of Reliable Energy and Over €800 in Savings

BERLIN, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the colder months approach, energy security is becoming a top concern for both German households and businesses. Rising electricity prices and the risk of power outages in autumn and winter increase the demand for reliable and cost-effective solutions. In response, Power Queen, a specialist in batteries, is launching an autumn campaign:

Its High-performance Power Queen LiFePO4 batteriesare available during the Prime Big Deal Days at promotional prices with discounts of up to 45%.





Unlike traditional lead-acid batteries, which need to be replaced every two to three years, Power Queen LiFePO4 batteries have a lifespan of more than 10 years or 4,000+ charge cycles. This means that a single lithium battery can replace up to five lead-acid batteries, saving users more than €800 in replacement and maintenance costs over its lifetime. This makes the battery not only a technical upgrade but also a valuable long-term investment.

Autumn Promotion: Price Advantage + Extra Discounts

To celebrate the autumn season, Power Queen is launching a limited-time discount campaign with up to 45% off. In addition, customers benefit from tiered discounts:

Orders over €500: -5%

Orders over €800: -6%

Orders over €1,000: -8%



Furthermore, battery + charger bundles receive an additional 6% discount.

For consumers and investors seeking long-term energy savings, Power Queen's Autumn Promotion delivers clear benefits. Key hot-sale products and offers include:

Best Smart-Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery Deals for RVs & Campers

12V 140Ah 190H Smart RV Battery (https://www.ipowerqueen.de/products/power-queen-12v-140ah-190h-smart-wohnmobil-lithium-batterie-mit-bluetooth?utm_source=Comdirect&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=PRDE12140BT&utm_id=PRDE12140BT), now €339.99 - Compact, easy installation



Best High-Capacity LiFePO4 Battery Deals for Home & Solar

24V 100Ah Solar Battery (https://www.ipowerqueen.de/products/power-queen-lifepo4-24v-100ah-smart-solarbatterie-mit-bluetooth?utm_source=Comdirect&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=PRDE24100BT&utm_id=PRDE24100BT), now €459.99 - Bluetooth monitoring, reliable

12V 280Ah Low-Temperature Battery (https://www.ipowerqueen.de/products/power-queen-12v-280ah-niedertemperatur-lifepo4-solarbatterie?utm_source=Comdirect&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=PRDE12280&utm_id=PRDE12280), now €479.99 - Cold-resistant, durable

12V 410Ah LiFePO4 Battery (https://www.ipowerqueen.de/products/power-queen-12v-400ah-lifepo4-batterie-eingebautes-250a-bms?utm_source=Comdirect&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=PRDE12410&utm_id=PRDE12410), now €999.99 - High capacity, long-lasting



About Power Queen

Power Queen is a family-oriented LiFePO4 battery brand, inspired by strength, care, and a sustainable lifestyle.

The company is committed to innovative energy storage solutions with long-term economic benefits, delivering safe and reliable energy that provides warmth, protection, and comfort for every family-whether for campers, boat owners, or households relying on dependable energy everywhere.

This autumn, invest in reliable energy and greater comfort. Don't miss the Prime Big Deal Dayswith Power Queen's limited-time offers, enjoy a 5-year warranty, and secure long-term value with LiFePO4 family energy storage solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c5f6821-c65a-4352-bf51-752de6cff2e4

Email: marketing@ipowerqueen.com Contact: Willa Zhang