Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Increase in September 2025 of 0.9% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for September 2025, compared with September 2024.

During this period, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.0%, compared to September 2024. Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 2.6% and 0.3%, respectively, while Los Cabos, Tijuana and Montego Bay airports decreased 4.8%, 0.6%, and 0.3%, respectively, compared to September 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-24 Sep-25 % Change Jan - Sep 24 Jan - Sep 25 % Change Guadalajara 977.6 990.4 1.3 % 8,779.7 9,295.2 5.9 % Tijuana* 660.8 675.4 2.2 % 6,288.3 6,434.0 2.3 % Los Cabos 220.9 208.4 (5.7 %) 2,119.7 2,170.7 2.4 % Puerto Vallarta 219.0 235.2 7.4 % 2,121.6 2,354.6 11.0 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 174.1 180.6 3.7 % 1,545.3 1,668.3 8.0 % Hermosillo 163.7 164.3 0.4 % 1,512.7 1,591.3 5.2 % Kingston 0.2 0.3 45.1 % 2.4 1.0 (58.8 %) Morelia 51.2 61.1 19.4 % 464.5 567.7 22.2 % La Paz 90.9 99.1 9.1 % 879.9 955.9 8.6 % Mexicali 69.6 94.6 35.9 % 765.1 929.2 21.4 % Aguascalientes 51.6 49.4 (4.3 %) 467.0 483.2 3.5 % Los Mochis 44.4 53.7 20.9 % 412.0 522.9 26.9 % Manzanillo 7.9 8.6 8.8 % 94.4 97.6 3.4 % Total 2,731.9 2,821.1 3.3 % 25,452.6 27,071.6 6.4 % International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-24 Sep-25 % Change Jan - Sep 24 Jan - Sep 25 % Change Guadalajara 430.9 421.9 (2.1 %) 4,353.1 4,396.2 1.0 % Tijuana* 288.9 268.7 (7.0 %) 3,001.9 3,041.2 1.3 % Los Cabos 205.1 197.0 (4.0 %) 3,489.0 3,500.5 0.3 % Puerto Vallarta 115.0 107.4 (6.6 %) 2,970.5 2,819.9 (5.1 %) Montego Bay 286.6 285.6 (0.3 %) 3,897.1 3,847.2 (1.3 %) Guanajuato 81.3 68.9 (15.3 %) 773.6 782.1 1.1 % Hermosillo 5.9 6.0 0.6 % 62.6 59.3 (5.3 %) Kingston 137.6 137.1 (0.4 %) 1,324.9 1,409.6 6.4 % Morelia 48.7 55.8 14.6 % 483.9 525.7 8.6 % La Paz 0.8 2.4 197.7 % 8.7 25.5 193.1 % Mexicali 0.5 0.6 18.9 % 5.6 5.5 (0.6 %) Aguascalientes 27.9 26.4 (5.3 %) 242.1 245.7 1.5 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 (3.8 %) 6.1 6.1 (1.4 %) Manzanillo 2.4 2.5 5.0 % 65.7 72.4 10.1 % Total 1,632.4 1,580.8 (3.2 %) 20,684.7 20,736.8 0.3 % Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-24 Sep-25 % Change Jan - Sep 24 Jan - Sep 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,408.5 1,412.3 0.3 % 13,132.8 13,691.5 4.3 % Tijuana* 949.8 944.1 (0.6 %) 9,290.2 9,475.2 2.0 % Los Cabos 426.1 405.5 (4.8 %) 5,608.7 5,671.1 1.1 % Puerto Vallarta 334.0 342.6 2.6 % 5,092.1 5,174.5 1.6 % Montego Bay 286.6 285.6 (0.3 %) 3,897.1 3,847.2 (1.3 %) Guanajuato 255.4 249.4 (2.3 %) 2,318.8 2,450.4 5.7 % Hermosillo 169.6 170.3 0.4 % 1,575.3 1,650.5 4.8 % Kingston 137.8 137.4 (0.3 %) 1,327.3 1,410.6 6.3 % Morelia 99.9 116.9 17.0 % 948.4 1,093.4 15.3 % La Paz 91.7 101.5 10.7 % 888.6 981.4 10.4 % Mexicali 70.1 95.1 35.8 % 770.7 934.7 21.3 % Aguascalientes 79.5 75.8 (4.6 %) 709.1 728.9 2.8 % Los Mochis 45.0 54.3 20.6 % 418.1 529.0 26.5 % Manzanillo 10.3 11.1 7.9 % 160.1 170.0 6.2 % Total 4,364.2 4,401.9 0.9 % 46,137.3 47,808.4 3.6 % CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-24 Sep-25 % Change Jan - Sep 24 Jan - Sep 25 % Change Tijuana 283.4 262.7 (7.3 %) 2,956.3 2,984.0 0.9 %



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The seats available during September 2025 increased by 1.3%, compared to September 2024. The load factors for the month went from 81.0% in September 2024 to 80.7% in September 2025.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

