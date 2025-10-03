Anzeige
03.10.2025
Nordicus Partners Corporation Announces The Formation Of A New Company, NoviThera ApS

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) ("Nordicus" or the "Company"), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, today announced the formation of a new company, NoviThera Aps ("NoviThera"), with the objective to research and develop a novel and unique Monoclonal antibody (MaB) as a novel innovative therapy for the treatment of psoriasis.

Psoriasis is an Immune-medicated inflammatory disease that causes keratinocyte hyperproliferation and inflammation. The typical presentation is well-demarcated erythematous plaques with silvery scale on extensor surfaces, scalp, sacral area, nails (pitting, onycholysis). The disorder is typical treated with topical cream, phototherapy and severe cases with interleukin antibiodies.

NoviThera is developing a novel anti Monclonal anti Body treatment that may cure psoriasis or prevent its occurrence.

The invention was made by Alteral Therapeutics in Denmark and the drug development acquired by NoviThera. Mr. Allan Wehnert will become CEO of newly-formed NoviThera.

The key focus is to develop a human rat model that selectively will express the endogenous pathological peptides and to test this in other relevant animals disease models.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation
Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "confident" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, prospects of being listed on Nasdaq and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, contact:
Mr. Henrik Rouf
Chief Executive Officer
hr@nordicuspartners.com
Tel +1 310 666 0750

or

Ulveman G Børsting, media inquiries
kontakt@ulvemanborsting.com


