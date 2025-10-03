Anzeige
Samstag, 04.10.2025
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
WKN: A3ETJD | ISIN: US2312693094 | Ticker-Symbol: CUS0
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 18:22
1,400 Euro
-1,41 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 22:00 Uhr
Curis, Inc.: Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that on October 1, 2025, the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Curis approved the grant of inducement stock options to purchase a total of 84,750 shares of Curis common stock to two new employees, with a grant date of October 1, 2025 (the "Q4 2025 Inducement Grants").

Each of the Q4 2025 Inducement Grants has an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on October 1, 2025. Each stock option has a 10 year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's date of hire and an additional 6.25% of the award vesting on each successive three-month period thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the respective vesting dates. Each stock option was granted as an inducement equity award outside of the Company's Fifth Amended and Restated 2010 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, and was made as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
