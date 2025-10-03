Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 04.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBT4 | ISIN: US28238P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: M5V
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 16:01
3,636 Euro
-3,91 % -0,148
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EHEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7103,85011:29
3,7443,82803.10.
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 22:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (ehealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on October 1, 2025, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an inducement restricted stock unit award to a new non-executive level employee covering an aggregate of 5,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The award was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

The award will be subject to vesting over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the award's vesting commencement date, October 1, 2025, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each vesting date. The restricted stock unit award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the health coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers across to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Media Inquiries:
Lara Sasken
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.