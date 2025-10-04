Engineering Plastics Market worth $130.98 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Engineering Plastics Market by Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester (PET & PBT), Polyacetal, and Fluoropolymer), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", engineering plastics market is expected to reach USD 130.98 billion by 2030 from USD 107.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Engineering plastics are advanced polymers recognized for their mechanical strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. Extensively utilized in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical sectors, they offer resilient, accurate, and lightweight substitutes for metals in rigorous applications. The growth of the market is spurred by growing applications in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced electronics, where lightweight, robust, and heat-resistant materials become a necessity. Increasing emphasis on sustainability also underpins demand, with manufacturers leading the way in using recyclable materials, low-emission manufacturing processes, and minimized lifecycle footprints. Green regulations also define the industry. Internationally, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) implements its REACH regulations to ensure the safe use of chemicals and to reduce harmful substances in plastics. The incorporation of high performance, sustainability, and compliance into engineering plastics demonstrates how industries can innovate and do so responsibly. These three concepts indicate that the industry is poised for future growth, along with an increasing demand for strong, lightweight, and environmentally-friendly materials.

Polyamide is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period

Polyamide is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type in the engineering plastics market during the forecast period. Polyamide has a range of applications in industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer appliances, and industrial machinery because it has superior mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. These avoid many of the complications associated with using metals to achieve lighter, higher-performing, more durable, and efficient parts of construction. Growth of polyamide is bolstered by this demand in automotive (especially EVs), increased use in industrial and consumer appliance applications for tough heat-resistant materials, and by advances in low-emission/bio-based polyamide technologies that have the potential to increase polyamide application while addressing sustainability and regulatory concerns. Technological developments in bio-based and low-emission polyamides are expanding their applications while addressing sustainability and regulatory issues. Improvements in processing and compounding technology are enhancing its functionality, leading to more industrial use and a strong development trajectory for the engineering plastics market.

Automotive & transportation segment to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period

The automotive & transportation sector is projected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry for engineering plastics during the forecast period. Engineering plastics are progressively utilized in essential automobile components owing to their superior strength, thermal stability, and chemical resistance. These materials are utilized in automobiles for engine components, fuel systems, electrical and electronic components, transmission parts, interior panels, bumpers, and under-the-hood applications. Their lightweight characteristics contribute to a decrease in overall vehicle mass, enhancing fuel efficiency and minimizing pollutants, which is particularly vital for electric and hybrid vehicles. Furthermore, engineering plastics improve durability, safety, and resistance to abrasion, thermal stress, and chemical exposure, hence extending the service life of automotive components. With the increasing need for performance, efficiency, and sustainability for vehicles, the use of engineering plastics is consistently growing in OEM and aftermarket applications globally.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The Middle East and African region is projected to be the second-fastest-growing market for engineering plastics during the forecast period. Growth is propelled by swift industrialization, urbanization, and the burgeoning automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction sectors in nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa. Increasing infrastructure investments and the demand for high-performance, durable, and lightweight materials are enhancing the utilization of engineering plastics. In the automotive industry, advanced plastics are employed for engine parts, fuel systems, electrical components, and interior panels, whereas in construction and industrial sectors, they are used as long-lasting and chemically inert parts. The increased emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancements in material formulations and processing is speeding up adoption across various industries in the region.

The report profiles key companies, including BASF (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), DuPont (US), Syensqo (Belgium), LG Chem (South Korea), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and Envalior (Germany).

