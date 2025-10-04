CK Media Solutions e.U.: Closer Campus Reports Record Growth and Expansion

Vienna, Austria - Closer Campus, founded by CEO Christoph Kauf, has announced a major expansion of its innovative sales training and job placement model. With the goal of helping over 1,000 individuals worldwide achieve career freedom by 2026, the Vienna-based platform has already enabled more than 250 professionals to launch successful careers in high-ticket sales through structured training and direct job integration.

Bildunterschrift / Caption: Remote sales training meets job placement: Closer Campus by Christoph Kauf delivers high earnings, top ROI in under a year, and global career freedom.

Remote Sales Training With Job Guarantee: Closer Campus Expands

As remote work and performance-based careers become increasingly attractive, Closer Campus stands out by equipping participants with market-ready skills and immediate job access. The program goes beyond traditional learning by combining proven sales education with real-world application and direct placement into active roles. Graduates are matched with vetted partner companies that provide qualified leads, transparent workflows, and strong earning potential. This integrated approach minimizes delays between training and employment, ensuring continuous development and real impact from day one.

Tangible Financial Impact: Higher Earnings and Measurable Business Growth

Graduates of Closer Campus who transition into full-time roles earn an average of €4,026 net per month, compared to pre-training incomes of €1,800 to €2,400. In most cases, this is more than double their previous salary. The top 10% of alumni report annual gross earnings between €170,000 and €220,000, showcasing the scalable income potential of the program. This financial uplift is mirrored on the business side: one Closer Campus partner company increased its revenue from €500,000 to €1.2 million within three years by integrating trained closers into their sales team. The case highlights the sustainable value of hiring performance-ready professionals who deliver measurable results from day one.

Closer Campus Achieves 27.8% Growth With 98% Placement in 2025

So far in 2025, 104 graduates have completed the program, with 98% placed successfully. In 2024, 126 participants finished the training, of whom 96% transitioned directly into qualified sales roles. This performance has contributed to a 27.8% year-over-year revenue growth for Closer Campus driven by a growing number of professionals dissatisfied with conventional career paths and actively seeking alternatives.

Career Shift Pays Off With ROI in Under 6 Months Post Job Placement

Most participants fully recoup their investment in training within four to six months of job placement. From enrollment to employment, the complete cycle remains under one year, offering one of the fastest and most effective pathways to financial and geographic flexibility. "Our mission is clear," says Christoph Kauf, CEO of Closer Campus. "By the time a graduate completes our training, they have already closed real deals, built confidence, and established themselves as valuable professionals in the sales industry."

About Closer Campus

Closer Campus, operated by CK Media Solutions e.U. and led by founder and CEO Christoph Kauf, is a Vienna-based sales training and job placement platform specializing in high-ticket closing. The company offers a comprehensive curriculum, weekly live coaching, one-to-one mentoring, and direct access to hiring partner companies. Since its founding, Closer Campus has trained and placed over 250 graduates into successful global sales careers.

Ready to launch your high-income remote sales career? Apply now at www.closercampus.de and join the next generation of closers.

Media Contact

Organization: CK Media Solutions e.U.

Contact Person Name: Christoph Kauf

Website: https://www.closercampus.de/

Email: info@closercampus.de

City: Vienna

Country: Austria

SOURCE: CK Media Solutions e.U.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/closer-campus-reports-record-growth-and-expansion-1081665