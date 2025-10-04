MD Strategy GmbH: Peter Drage Launches MD Strategy Group for M&A Success

GRAZ, AUSTRIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 4, 2025 / In an M&A market increasingly defined by complexity and volatility, a new advisory firm is launching with a model that prioritises strategic alignment and post-deal integration from day one. MD Strategy Group, co-founded by Austrian executive Peter Drage and Czech business leader Tomas Mrkvica, enters the European landscape as a boutique consulting firm built for technology, mobility, and engineering-driven sectors. With a sharp focus on growth strategy, cross-border M&A, and operational implementation, the firm addresses a critical pain point: the high rate of failed integrations after acquisition. "In our view, M&A is only effective if the strategic rationale remains intact after the transaction," says Peter Drage. "We work with our clients from the strategic assessment phase, but more importantly, we stay beyond the closing - ensuring that execution matches intent."

From Business Development to Operational Execution: A Full-Cycle Approach

MD Strategy Group has developed a three-phase advisory model that moves from strategic intent to transaction execution, and finally to hands-on integration.This model has emerged from the founders' experience in managing complex projects across engineering and mobility sectors, where structural transformation often depends on aligning people, systems, and processes - not just signing contracts. The firm begins with deep-dive strategic analysis to identify core growth levers, which may include M&A, joint ventures, or organic scaling. If an acquisition is deemed the right path, the firm provides full support - from target identification and due diligence to negotiation and legal structuring through a network of trusted independent advisors. Crucially, once the deal is closed, MD Strategy Group deploys specialist operational teams - including experts in engineering, cultural integration, and leadership support - to ensure that change is embedded across functions.This hands-on integration model distinguishes MD Strategy Group from transaction-focused M&A boutiques and allows the firm to safeguard long-term value creation.

Cross-Border M&A Advisory: Bridging Markets and Mindsets

With headquarters in Central Europe and offices in Eastern Europe, MD Strategy Group is ideally placed to advise on cross-border acquisitions, particularly where international investors seek European innovation or European suppliers wish to expand abroad. Both founders have extensive networks across global mobility and technology sectors. "Cultural friction, regulatory complexity, and divergent business rhythms are the real challenges in global M&A," explains Tomas Mrkvica. "Our dual-local structure allows us to bridge those gaps - not just in legal frameworks, but in management expectations, operational systems, and organisational culture." The firm has already seen early momentum from clients in Asia seeking access to European clean mobility and engineering innovations, particularly in battery technology, e-mobility systems, and AI-enabled industrial solutions.

Peter Drage: Strategy Meets Engineering at Executive Level

Peter Drage brings over 15 years of international leadership in thermal management, vehicle technology, and strategic transformation. He has co-founded and led multiple companies within the European technology and mobility landscape, scaling innovation across different regions and industries. Drage holds advanced degrees in engineering and organisational psychology, a rare combination that allows him to navigate both technical complexity and human dynamics in high-stakes business environments. He is known for leading international teams, integrating culturally diverse workforces, and structuring scalable organisations for long-term growth.

His experience includes guiding numerous high-value M&A projects, driving integration success, and supporting executive teams through transition phases.

Addressing the Root Cause of M&A Failure: Integration Readiness

Industry data consistently shows that a significant portion of M&A transactions fail to deliver projected value - not due to bad strategy or deal terms, but because of poor execution after closing.

MD Strategy Group tackles this head-on by embedding integration planning into the earliest strategic discussions. Typical failure points such as unclear ownership of post-deal tasks, misaligned digital infrastructures, and cultural dissonance between merging teams are proactively addressed. The firm's methodology includes structured onboarding of leadership teams, temporary management support where needed, and clear communication frameworks designed to reduce internal resistance and ensure aligned execution from day one. By focusing on operational reality rather than theoretical frameworks, MD Strategy Group supports clients through the most overlooked - and most critical - phase of M&A success.



Complementary Expertise in Strategy and Organisational Development

While MD Strategy Group delivers end-to-end transaction and growth advisory, it collaborates with select partners specialising in executive development and organisational transformation. These collaborations enable clients to align leadership, culture, and operations during and after integration without diluting strategic focus. Together, such partnerships form a comprehensive support system for organisations in transition - whether driven by growth, acquisition, restructuring, or market repositioning.

Conclusion: A Strategy-First Alternative for Global Investors

In a time when financial markets demand more than short-term gains, and when complexity threatens to derail even well-funded deals, MD Strategy Group offers a strategy-first, execution-aligned model that puts integration at the centre of M&A. Its unique combination of cross-sector experience, hands-on leadership, and operational discipline positions it as a reliable partner for investors, founders, and corporates looking to execute deals that actually deliver. From automotive and clean mobility to deep tech and AI-powered engineering, MD Strategy Group helps companies not only buy and build - but align and grow.

About the company:

MD Strategy Group is a Graz-based advisory firm specialising in strategy-led M&A, business development, and post-deal integration. Founded by executives Peter Drage and Tomas Mrkvica, the firm supports clients in mobility, technology, and innovation-driven sectors across Europe and Asia. With a structured three-phase approach and a hands-on expert network, MD Strategy Group bridges the gap between strategic intent and operational success - especially in cross-border transactions. The company works closely with experienced partners in leadership development and transformation psychology to ensure sustainable results throughout the integration process.

