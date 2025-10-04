Access Control Market worth $15.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The access control market is expected to grow from USD 10.62 billion in 2025 to USD 15.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The access control market is driven by the rising adoption of IoT-enabled security systems and cloud-based platforms. IoT enhances automation efficiency by enabling secure, real-time data exchange, while cloud integration offers scalability, remote monitoring, and reduced maintenance costs. Together, they support advanced models like Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), providing businesses flexibility, visibility across sites, and seamless updates. This interconnected shift from traditional systems to IoT and cloud solutions fuels strong market growth.

Access Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 10.62 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 15.80 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, Vertical, ACaaS and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Availability of free access control services Key Market Opportunities Rapid urbanization in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about home security



The hosted access control as a service is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025.

Hosted access control as a service (ACaaS) is expected to hold the largest market share in the overall access control market owing to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike traditional systems, ACaaS eliminates the need for heavy infrastructure or on-premises servers, as data is stored and managed at third-party locations. This allows users to gain complete control over access rights without incurring high maintenance costs. Being web-based, it requires no client-side software and enables centralized monitoring of multiple facilities, offering seamless and maintenance-free experience. Hosted ACaaS also enhances security and efficiency by supporting remote access and management from any device. Solutions such as Identiv's Freedom Cloud provide robust, feature-rich, and always-available access control that businesses can rely on for uninterrupted operations. The ability to push security patches, updates, and troubleshooting remotely ensures higher resilience compared to on-premises systems. Additionally, the growing need to safeguard critical infrastructure such as oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, metal & mining, power, automotive, and water treatment sectors is fueling adoption. With increasing concerns around unauthorized access and data security, enterprises are turning toward ACaaS for its ability to provide secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

The residential vertical is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Residential premises have witnessed an increased adoption of access control and video surveillance security systems. Residential properties have installed electronic lock-based access control systems to prevent invasion and burglary. One of the most important requirements regarding protecting personal belongings is to carry out rigorous and detailed control of the people who enter and leave the residential premises. The entry gates are the doorways to residential communities and buildings. Without supervision, anyone can freely enter and exit the property. The demand for electronic products has surged with the growing home automation trend. Home security is a major concern for homeowners nowadays.

The key factors contributing to the growth of this market include growing crime rates, ongoing technological advancements, increasing need to detect hazards such as fire and gas leaks, and ensuring the safety of children and older people at home. Leading players in this market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (US), and United Technologies Corporation (US).

North America accounted for the largest share of the access control market in 2024.

North America holds the largest share in the global access control industry, driven by rising demand for cloud-based services, mobile access control solutions, and advanced management software. Organizations across industries are increasingly adopting these technologies to enhance security and operational efficiency. The region is also witnessing strong uptake of biometric authentication and multi-technology readers, particularly in the commercial and government sectors. For instance, the US Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have long relied on fingerprint biometrics to facilitate both physical and digital access while addressing critical security concerns. The presence of key players such as Aware (US) and CrossMatch Technologies (US) further strengthens the regional ecosystem by offering innovative solutions and supporting widespread deployment. Moreover, the US boasts robust hospitality, BFSI, retail, and enterprise sectors, which are expected to increase security-related investments. A well-developed transportation sector, combined with the growing need for city surveillance projects, also contributes to the demand. Rising concerns about securing banks and financial institutions add another layer of opportunity. Collectively, these factors establish North America as a leader in adopting advanced access control systems.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the access control companies are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Allegion plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Hirsch Secure, Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), KEENFINITY (Germany), and Thales (US), among others.

