Human Papilloma Virus/HPV Test and Pap Smear/Test Market worth US$3.94 billion by 2030 with 10.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Human Papilloma Virus/HPV Test and Pap Smear/Test Market, valued at US$2.29 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.94 billion by the end of the period. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of HPV cases, which is closely linked to an increasing incidence of cervical cancer. This situation has created a strong demand for early detection and preventive testing. Additionally, the growing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs, supported by government initiatives and healthcare organizations, has encouraged more women to undergo routine tests, further boosting market adoption. Furthermore, the increase in research and development funding aimed at cervical cancer prevention has accelerated the creation of advanced and more accurate HPV testing methods, making diagnostics more accessible and reliable. Together, these factors are significantly contributing to market expansion.

By test type, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into HPV testing and Pap tests. In 2024, HPV testing accounted for the dominant share of the market. This dominance is attributed to the growing global shift toward HPV testing as the primary screening method for cervical cancer, supported by its higher sensitivity and accuracy compared to Pap cytology alone. Regulatory bodies and health organizations, including the WHO, are increasingly recommending HPV-based screening protocols, which have accelerated adoption across both developed and emerging regions. The ability of HPV tests to detect high-risk viral strains before the development of precancerous lesions provides significant clinical value, driving their preference over traditional Pap tests. Additionally, advancements in molecular diagnostics, automation, and high-throughput platforms have further strengthened the position of HPV testing. While Pap tests continue to play an important role in many screening programs, the rising emphasis on early detection and prevention through molecular assays is ensuring HPV testing remains the dominant test type in the global market.

By care setting, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and physicians' offices & clinics. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2024 and are also projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth is driven by their ability to handle large-scale cervical cancer screening programs, supported by advanced infrastructure, trained specialists, and integrated diagnostic facilities. Hospitals are increasingly adopting molecular HPV testing platforms and automation technologies, which allow for high-throughput testing and enhanced accuracy. In addition, they serve as referral centers for complex cases and play a central role in organized national and regional screening initiatives, which continue to boost testing volumes. The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, coupled with hospital investments in digital pathology and data integration systems, is expected to further strengthen their role. These factors position hospitals as not only the dominant care setting but also the fastest-expanding segment in the global HPV testing and Pap test market.

By geography, the HPV testing and Pap test market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the leading position in the HPV testing and Pap test market, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure, established diagnostic networks, and strict regulatory standards that emphasize accuracy and reliability in testing. The region conducts a high volume of cervical cancer screenings each year, driven by growing awareness, preventive healthcare programs, and adoption of early detection initiatives. This fuels steady demand for consumables, reagents, and testing platforms that provide consistent results. Market growth is further supported by the presence of major global players in HPV and Pap testing, many of which are based in or have significant operations in North America. These companies invest in advanced molecular assays, automated testing systems, and digital tools that enhance efficiency and minimize errors. High healthcare spending, continuous R&D investment, and the rapid adoption of new diagnostic technologies collectively sustain North America's leadership in the global HPV testing and Pap test market.

The major players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market are Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), SD Biosensor, INC. (South Korea), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China), ACON Laboratories, In. (US), Molbio Diagnostics Limited (India), Tellgen Corporation (China), Daan Gene Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu BioPerfectus Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Anatolia Geneworks (Turkey), AB ANALITICA s.r.l. (Italy), CERTEST BIOTEC (Spain), Atila Biosystems (US), Yaneng BIOscience (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Advanced Molecular Diagnostics (AMD) (UK), Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sacace Biotechnologies Srl (Italy), Jiangsu Mole Bioscience Co., Ltd. (China), HANGZHOU ALLTEST BIOTECH CO., LTD. (China), Hangzhou Tongzhou Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and Nanjing Liming Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China).

Hologic, Inc. (US):

Hologic, Inc. holds a leading position in the HPV testing and Pap test market, leveraging its strong expertise in women's health diagnostics and a comprehensive range of molecular assays and cytology solutions. The company's portfolio of FDA-approved HPV tests and Pap screening products is widely integrated into cervical cancer prevention programs, enabling accurate and reliable detection across diverse clinical settings. Hologic's global reach, backed by continuous innovation and regulatory approvals, has positioned it as a trusted partner for healthcare providers and laboratories. Its focus on improving diagnostic accuracy, advancing laboratory efficiency, and expanding access to high-quality women's health solutions highlights its leadership in this market. Additionally, the company's sustained investments in R&D, strategic partnerships, and customer-focused initiatives further reinforce its strong competitive advantage.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company maintain a strong foothold in the HPV testing and Pap test market, supported by its wide-ranging diagnostic solutions and commitment to advancing women's health screening. The company provides molecular diagnostic assays and cytology-based screening products that ensure accuracy, consistency, and reliability in cervical cancer detection. Leveraging its global presence and expertise in sample collection systems, BD emphasizes innovation, regulatory compliance, and laboratory efficiency to meet the stringent needs of clinical settings. Its sustained focus on product development, R&D investment, and customer-driven strategies further strengthens its role as a key partner for laboratories worldwide.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is a prominent player in the HPV testing and Pap test market, recognized for its advanced molecular diagnostic tests and supporting systems designed for cervical cancer screening. The company provides high-quality, system-specific solutions that deliver precise and standardized results, helping laboratories achieve accuracy and efficiency in women's health diagnostics. Roche's strength lies in combining innovation with scalability, supported by its global presence, strong R&D capabilities, and emphasis on automation and digitalization. By continuously enhancing its diagnostic offerings and providing integrated solutions that streamline clinical workflows, Roche reinforces its leadership position in the market. Its reputation for scientific excellence, broad distribution network, and customer-focused approach further solidifies its standing as a trusted partner in HPV and Pap testing.

