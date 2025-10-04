Anzeige
Innocan Pharma: Neues Medikament für den Massenmarkt?!
04.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
MG COMMERCIAL Debuts at BusWorld Brussels with Launch of All-Electric iEV12 Bus and B12E Chassis

BRUSSELS, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MG, one of the world's most recognized automotive brands, made its debut at BusWorld Brussels, under the theme "Find You More." It officially launched its new commercial vehicle brand MG COMMERCIAL. The brand's first all-electric city bus, the iEV12, and its first all-electric city bus chassis, the B12E, were also unveiled.

Since its founding in 1971, BusWorld has stood as one of the largest and most influential events in the passenger transport industry, long serving as a barometer for the development of the global bus industry. MG's debut marks its strengthened commitment to sustainable mobility and its vision of integrating personal and public transportation into a seamless ecosystem.

MG COMMERCIAL is positioned as a dedicated brand for medium- and large-sized buses, with a focus on the premium segment of the new energy commercial vehicle market. By offering advanced, value-driven solutions, the brand seeks to provide European operators with a full spectrum of mobility options while supporting the region's transition toward low-carbon public transport. The new brand embodies MG's broader vision of building an integrated ecosystem that connects personal and public mobility, ensuring smoother, smarter, and greener travel experiences across modes of transportation.

The all-electric city bus, the iEV12, and the all-electric city bus chassis, the B12E, are purpose-built for the premium public transport sector. Both models are developed on MG's next-generation electric drive platform, featuring modular battery systems, intelligent architecture, and integrated connectivity management. These innovations respond directly to the growing demand in Europe and beyond for sustainable and efficient public transport. They highlight MG COMMERCIAL's leadership in zero-emission solutions, safety, and smart mobility.

With a century-long legacy of engineering excellence, MG is intensifying its investment in research and development for the public transport sector. The iEV12 and B12E expand MG's new energy commercial vehicle portfolio and reaffirm its commitment to driving the transition toward green, intelligent mobility. With intelligent cockpits, modular energy systems, and advanced fleet management platforms, MG COMMERCIAL's products embody its pursuit of efficient, safe, and carbon-neutral transport solutions.

Busworld Brussels: European debut of MG COMMERCIAL's iEV12 and B12E.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788516/Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789031/MG_____MG_COMMERCIAL_iEV12_B12E.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mg-commercial-debuts-at-busworld-brussels-with-launch-of-all-electric-iev12-bus-and-b12e-chassis-302575251.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
