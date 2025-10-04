Black Book Research: Healthcare Providers Detail Multi-Layered Strategies to Withstand Extended U.S. Government Shutdown

Far beyond Telehealth, this Black Book end-of-week flash survey of 152 healthcare executives reveals hospitals, physician groups, and diagnostics centers are accelerating claims, standing up RCM war rooms, stockpiling supplies, and freezing IT changes to preserve cash and continuity.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / October 4, 2025 / While much of the national conversation has centered on the risks of expiring telehealth flexibilities during a federal shutdown, new Black Book findings reveal that U.S. healthcare providers are preparing on a far broader scale. Survey respondents report coordinated efforts across finance, operations, IT, and supply chain functions to mitigate the impact of delayed government payments and regulatory slowdowns.

"Our research shows providers are not only worried about telehealth reimbursements, they are stress-testing their entire organizations," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Hospitals, physician groups, and diagnostic centers are taking proactive steps to ensure resilience in the event of a prolonged shutdown."

Key Findings From this Weekend's Flash Survey

Financial Readiness:

72% are accelerating claims submission to Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers before possible delays.

61% are increasing cash reserves or secured lines of credit to extend liquidity.

25% are organizing revenue cycle "war rooms" to track daily cash flow and payer issues.

Operational Safeguards:

36% are drafting elective vs. urgent scheduling rules to protect access and margins.

20% are attempting to stockpile critical lab, imaging, and infusion supplies.

9% are already opening escalation paths with payers for coverage and authorization disputes.

Technology & Data Risk Management:

73% expect to freeze nonessential IT changes to protect claims and eligibility systems.

33% are launching daily monitoring of payer gateway transactions.

22% have already prepared dual clearinghouse contingencies to reduce claims bottlenecks.

Communication & Compliance:

33% will be assigning dedicated CMS/payer contacts to track waiver and contractor updates.

26% have planned or issued patient communications explaining what the shutdown does and doesn't affect.

22% plan to pause non-urgent regulatory submissions to reallocate staff capacity.

Implications for Hospitals and Health Systems

The survey indicates that many executives are treating this shutdown as a stress test for enterprise resilience, not simply a reimbursement gap. The highest levels of concern were tied to claims aging, payer responsiveness, and vendor liquidity; risks that extend far beyond telehealth and into the core of hospital and diagnostic operations.

"What makes these findings unique is the cross-functional coordination," added Brown. "From finance to IT to patient communications, providers are operationalizing playbooks that go deeper than what's being discussed in the public arena and media."

