ACCESS Newswire
04.10.2025 19:14 Uhr
New to The Street to Broadcast Nationwide on Bloomberg Tonight at 6:30 PM EST

Sponsored Programming Featuring Commercials by Laser Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE), Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 4, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running and most trusted business television brands, will air tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television, reaching over 220 million homes weekly with combined networks nationwide. The program, airing as sponsored programming, features a diverse lineup of innovators and market leaders shaping the future across cybersecurity, fintech, and global markets.

Tonight's broadcast spotlights:

  • CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) - a leading cybersecurity company delivering enterprise-level protection and compliance solutions.

  • Wall Street Capital - discussing Mettaterra Holdings, an emerging player in the real-world asset and infrastructure investment space.

  • FLOKI - one of the most recognized decentralized finance brands, expanding its ecosystem in blockchain and Web3 utility.

  • TAG Financial - highlighting strategic financial advisory and M&A insights from the heart of Wall Street.

  • Gemeos Trading - sharing its perspective on trading technology and the evolving global commodities landscape.

The episode will also feature television commercials from industry leaders:

  • Laser Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:LASE)

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)

  • DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

  • The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

"Our Bloomberg broadcast lineup continues to represent the best mix of innovation and real-world performance," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're proud to feature companies that are not only shaping industries but also redefining how technology, health, and finance intersect for the next decade of growth."

Each segment will also be distributed across New to The Street's YouTube Channel (3.5M+ subscribers) and its social media network on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, providing ongoing visibility for featured companies long after the television premiere.

For broadcast schedules and replays, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Public Relations, New to The Street
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-nationwide-on-bloomberg-tonight-at-6-30-pm-est-1081684

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
