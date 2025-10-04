His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the Centre for Arabic Studies at the University of Coimbra in Portugal, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). His Highness also launched the Joanina Digital Library, presented the library with the rare Barbosa manuscript dated 1565, and signed his book "A Momentous Journey", published in Arabic, English and Portuguese.

His Highness unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the opening of the centre, before reviewing its services, resources and programmes that support Arabic teaching.

He then proceeded to the historic Joanina Library at the University of Coimbra, where he launched the Joanina Digital Library and delivered a speech.

He praised the university, which conferred on him an honorary doctorate seven years ago, and highlighted the Gulf region's connection with Portuguese history through his research into the Barbosa manuscript, lost for a century before its discovery and acquisition by His Highness in 2012.

Commending Barbosa's honesty in describing what he witnessed in the Gulf, he noted the manuscript represents a rare, detailed testimony of the region's reality in that era.

Explaining his decision to publish "A Momentous Journey", he said: "When I decided to release this book, I was not seeking historical proof alone, but true fairness for our people, and the restoration of their narrative as seen by a contemporary witness making it a firm foundation for building relations among nations."

He also announced the launch of the Joanina Digital Library, a project carried out with Sharjah's support in cooperation with the University of Coimbra, expressing his hope that this partnership would continue to advance knowledge.

Amílcar Falcão, Rector of the University of Coimbra, delivered a speech praising the growing closeness between Portugal and Sharjah, underlining the strong commitment of both sides to building lasting relations. He said the development of the project in collaboration with the SBA was clear evidence of the value of international partnerships. The new digital collection, named the "Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Collection", provides a valuable research resource across diverse fields.

During the ceremony, His Highness signed copies of "A Momentous Journey", which is a scholarly study of the Barbosa manuscript, one of the most important Portuguese documents chronicling the early 16th century. He also presented the library with the original 1565 manuscript, describing it as one of the most complete surviving versions.

Concluding the visit, he toured the historic Joanina Library, viewing rare manuscripts and learning about its departments and the preservation efforts for its valuable holdings.

