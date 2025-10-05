Glen Allen, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2025) - SearchBlox is proud to announce the release of SearchAI 11.2, which ships upgrades that make answers cleaner, oversight simpler, and rollout faster using the power of artificial intelligence. Enterprises already using the tool will benefit from enhanced control over knowledge discovery without slowing team workflows, offering the quickest path to grounded, enterprise-ready AI search.

SearchBlox Expands Enterprise AI Search with GenAI for Smarter Knowledge Discovery

Primarily, SearchBlox SearchAI 11.2 makes AI governance easier to control. According to the brand, users can now approve AI-generated metadata before it goes live and keep conversations on-brand and within company policy with a single master prompt, enabling greater control of how answers are generated across SearchAI experiences.

Product discovery has also undergone significant improvements since the prior release. Embedded images inside PDFs and decks are instantly searchable across more data sources, according to SearchBlox, so it is now possible to generate structured FAQs (JSON-LD) that cite content on external AI tools.

With enhanced governance, control, and security, SearchBlox aims for shoppers, employees, and customers to get consistent answers across all SearchAI products, while also providing visibility into what surfaced and why. AI-driven features, it says, reduce training requirements, enabling broader and more seamless enterprise search across multiple data sources and over 40 document types.

