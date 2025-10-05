payabl., a leading European fintech offering payments and business accounts, has partnered with London's premier basketball team the London Lions for the 2025-2026 season, marking a new commitment to supporting the growth of basketball in the UK and beyond.

Founded in 1977, the London Lions are the most ambitious professional basketball team in the UK, competing in the Super League Basketball (SLB) and representing London on the European stage in the EuroCup.

With a fast-growing fan base, record attendance at the Copper Box Arena, and strong performances in international competitions, the 2025-26 season marks another moment on their upward trajectory.

For payabl., this partnership goes beyond visibility. It reflects a belief in harnessing the power of basketball to elevate the next generation and unite the community, values that strongly align with payabl.'s own journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Kristaps Zips, UK CEO at payabl., said: "The London Lions embody ambition, diversity, and a relentless drive to perform, qualities that resonate deeply with us at payabl. As we continue to expand in the UK, we're proud to stand alongside a team that represents London on the European stage and inspires the next generation of talent. This sponsorship is about more than basketball; it's about community, culture, and building something lasting together."

Lenz Balan, CEO of London Lions, said: "We're really proud to welcome payabl. into the London Lions family. They're building something exciting in payments, and we see a lot of similarities in the way we're growing basketball in the UK. We both are bold, ambitious, and forward-thinking. This partnership is about creating real value for our fans and our community, and we couldn't be more excited to have payabl. on board."

Fans will see the partnership come to life both on and off the court throughout the season, with payabl. branding featured during SLB and EuroCup home games at the Copper Box Arena, and community initiatives designed to bring supporters closer to the team.

Building momentum in the UK

By investing in UK sport, payabl. builds on its broader mission of supporting local communities in the markets where it operates, while reinforcing London as a key hub for innovation, culture, and connection.

The partnership underscores payabl.'s growing presence in the UK. In the last 12 months, the company welcomed a new UK CEO, Kristaps Zips, and opened a new office in Holborn to support its growing team. The London team has tripled in size, with a focus on Sales, Product, Compliance, and Marketing, and plans further expansion in the months ahead.

Strong demand from businesses, fuelled by recent launches such as point-of-sale terminals (2023), multi-currency business accounts (2024) and virtual card issuing (2025), coupled with the company's long-standing expertise in online acquiring, has made the UK a priority market for the company.

According to the UK Government's National Payments Vision (2025), almost 50 billion payments were made in the UK last year, around 1,500 every second. Payments are one of the country's most critical systems: when they work seamlessly, they remain invisible. The Vision sets out a future where resilience, innovation, and inclusion underpin this infrastructure. At payabl., that's exactly where the focus is: giving merchants the stability and visibility they need, so that they can keep payments moving without interruption for everything from shopping online to purchases at sporting events.

Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl., added: "The UK has become one of the most important fintech markets globally, combining scale, innovation, and a thriving ecosystem. It's a place where merchants set the pace for how payments evolve. That's why London is a natural hub for payabl., and why our investment here continues to grow, from expanding our team and opening a new office, to building partnerships that connect us more deeply with the community. Partnering with the London Lions makes sense in that context: like us, they represent London on an international stage and inspire ambition far beyond their home court."

